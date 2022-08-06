Connect with us

Business

How to invest in the stock market

Published

24 seconds ago

on

By

 


The stock market is no longer just for seasoned investors these days as many youngsters are also trying their hand at the art of trading, thanks to smartphones through which they can easily trade stocks using an app.

Amid growing financial literacy and social media awareness, a new generation of young people are looking to grow their money or learn the art of investing early in their careers.

The number of active Demat accounts in India has more than doubled from around 4.1 crore in March 2020 to 8.97 crore in March 2022.

However, everything seems simple at first, but it becomes difficult for new investors to understand the finer details of the stock market and trading as things get serious and real money is involved.

Although people go public to grow their money, there are always risks due to the complex nature of the market. It is therefore imperative to learn and understand how the market works, otherwise you will end up losing your money.

What do you need to start trading?

For trading, you will need a trading account and a Demat account. A Demat account allows you to store the stocks you have purchased, while a trading account will facilitate the actual buying and selling activities. You can open an account in any licensed bank or broker by submitting documents such as PAN, AADHAR, photographs, etc.

Once verified, the Demat account is opened and you can start investing in the stock market.

What is a trading account?

A trading account is used to buy and sell securities that you want to trade on the stock exchange. The Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange are the main stock exchanges where shares are listed. However, some stocks may only be available on either of these two exchanges.

Linked bank account

It is also essential to link your bank account to your trading account for a smooth flow of money in and out of your account for trading. You can find two-in-one accounts that serve as both a Demat account and a trading account.

How to start investing

You can invest in the primary equity market or in the secondary equity market depending on your choice.

Primary market

In a primary market, investment is made after a company has launched an initial public offering (IPO). It totally depends on whether the shares are allocated to an investor in this case, as it depends on the availability of the shares.

An amount is blocked in your bank account once you request a lot on an IPO. Once your shares have been allocated, the amount is then debited from your account and you can start trading them within a week.

Secondary market

The secondary stock market is where the action of buying and selling stocks occurs between investors. You can select the stocks of your choice to buy or sell. You can set the price at which you want to buy or sell a particular stock.

Are there any risks?

It is important to understand how the market works before you start investing in the stock market. You can refer to features such as educational tools and research that some brokers offer through their apps or on their websites. This way, you can minimize risk and make a better choice on which stocks to buy, and when to buy or sell them, because timing is key in the markets.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/business/what-is-a-demat-account-how-to-invest-in-stock-market-how-to-buy-stocks-news-214649

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: