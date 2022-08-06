2 winners and 1 loser in a stock market downturn | Smart Change: Personal Finances





Stock market declines are unfortunately inevitable. And while no one likes to see their portfolio value drop, dips can actually be good for many people and healthy for the stock market. With the stock market currently in a bear market, there are at least two potential winners and one potential loser, and I’m not talking about individual stocks. Let me explain. Winners: people who have time on their side Time can be a powerful force in investing. Not only does this fuel compound interest, but it also gives you time to recover from inevitable market downturns. Not all businesses will survive market downturns, but it is almost certain that the main indexes and blue chip stocks will be. Past performance does not guarantee future performance, but it is a very good indicator. People also read… The S&P500 is used by many as an overall indicator of stock market performance. Even during some of the worst economic times in US history – like Black Monday (1987), the Dot Bubble (2000-01), the Great Recession (2008-09), and the COVID-19 pandemic (2020 ) — it’s been successful in delivering solid returns, IF you look at it over the long term. The same goes for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Compound. There’s a reason conventional wisdom tells you to become more careful with your investments as you approach retirement: you have much less time to recover if something goes wrong. If time is on your side, you can take on riskier and more rewarding investments to focus on growing your money instead of just preserving it. Winners: people who cost on average If you’re not careful, you may find yourself trying to wait for the “bottom” of a market pullback before you continue (or start) investing. After all, why invest now when you can get the same stocks cheaper later, right? Not enough. Even if you manage to time the market once, it is nearly impossible to do so consistently over the long term and sets a bad precedent. Instead of trying to time the market — and risk being the shortest of the stick — investors should use purchase average. Averaging occurs when an investor makes regular investments on a set schedule, regardless of how the stock or the overall market is doing. Good stocks rising? Invest. Do good deeds seem to be in freefall? Invest. Do good deeds remain stagnant? Invest. By sticking to a schedule and investing no matter what in the companies you believe in, you can keep yourself from trying to time the market. Using dollar cost averaging during market downturns is also a great way to potentially lower your cost base, which determines how much you gain (or lose) when you sell your stocks. Your cost base is the average price per share you paid for a share, so the lower the better. Losers: Panic sellers are losing right now Panic selling occurs when an investor sees stock prices falling and decides to sell their shares prematurely to cut their current losses or take profits before the price drops. Panic selling is almost never the right decision. Not only can it hurt you in the present, but it can affect your financial future. If you benefit from panic sale, you will also need to consider tax implications. If you have held the investment for less than a year, the profits will be taxed at your usual tax rate. But if you’ve held it for more than a year, it will be taxed at your capital gains rate. Aside from taxes, these are also stocks you never gave the chance to rebound and potentially produce better long-term returns. You never want to make short-term decisions that go against your long-term interests. Keep your eyes on the prize and stay patient. 10 stocks we like better than Walmart When our award-winning team of analysts have investment advice, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they’ve been putting out for over a decade, Motley Fool Equity Advisortripled the market.* They have just revealed what they believe to be the ten best stocks for investors to buy now…and Walmart wasn’t one of them! That’s right – they think these 10 stocks are even better buys. Equity Advisor Returns 2/14/21 stefon walters has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Get the latest local business news FREE to your inbox every week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://columbustelegram.com/business/investment/personal-finance/2-winners-and-1-loser-in-a-stock-market-downturn/article_4347be68-6c09-5ec4-9f61-31cf8794421a.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos