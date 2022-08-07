Connect with us

MintGenie Explains: How the Beta Index Measures Stock Volatility

Stocks that are affected by fluctuations in the stock market are called volatile stocks. They are exposed to both systematic and non-systematic stock market risks. However, due to their high rate of risk and return, high volatility stocks are highly valued and sought after in the financial market. Small and mid-cap capital stocks corporations are some examples of volatile stocks.

The benefits of investing in volatile stocks are obvious. The probability of better returns is greater. You will have a better chance of reaping higher gains if you invest in highly volatile companies. In addition, volatility also has an effect on net profitability. In other words, if you want to make a big profit from trading and investing, you have to be prepared to increase your profit margin, and the only way to do that is to take the risk of investing in companies. subject to volatility.

What is the role of the beta index in identifying volatile stocks?

With the help of the beta index, you might recognize a volatile stock. This index compares the evolution of the benchmark index with stock market effects variations in the price of a given share. Since market fluctuations are proportional to the changes represented by large companies, stocks with a beta value of 1 are considered a generally safe investment option.

A security that is comparatively more stable is a low beta security, that is, it has a beta rating of less than 1. A beta greater than 1 denotes high volatility that coincides with market changes. Therefore, it is considered a risky investment instrument.

Therefore, high beta stocks, i.e. stocks with a beta value greater than one are associated with volatile stocks. They are easily impacted by slight variations in stock market indicators. In today’s economic climate, every sign of change raises concerns about a company’s performance. And therefore, the market demand for the acquisition or sale of these assets is higher. Naturally, trading these stocks becomes more volatile.

Bigger rewards on the upside are incredibly enticing, but if you’re considering volatility, be sure to consider the size of the loss as well. Imagine even greater loss potential if you can see a significant probability of gain.

High-risk investors who are familiar with intrinsic value indicators and have an appetite for risk can invest in highly volatile stocks to generate large returns through capital gains. Investors should be able to read any changes in the stock market as they have a big impact on stock prices. To avoid this, investors are always advised to conduct their own research before investing in volatile stocks.

