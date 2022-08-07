The Nasdaq is having another strong week; earnings, employment data at a glance





Stock market this week (USA) The US market started the first week of August on a strong note, despite tensions between the US and China. The Dow Jones ended down almost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 rose about 0.4% and the Nasdaq Composite gained 2.2%. US stock market this week: stock movement this week The US stock market fell Monday to start the new week and the new month. All major indices snapped a three-day winning streak and closed lower. Oil prices fell and the energy sector was the biggest drag. Investors awaited labor market data later in the week. The stock continued to fall on Tuesday as investors worried about heightened tensions between the United States and China. Major indexes fell nearly 1% for the day. However, the Nasdaq fell just 0.16%, buoyed by Uber’s earnings and rising stocks. The US market has recovered Wednesday after losing the first two days of the week. Investors applauded better-than-expected economic data that helped ease recession fears. Investors shrug off growing tension between the US and China. On Thursday, the US market was flat, slightly higher, as investors anticipated the July jobs report on Friday. WTI Crude Oil fell below $90 for the first time since February. Companies continued to release a good set of quarterly figures. Friday was a volatile trading session for investors. The July jobs report was better than expected and encouraged the market. Losses were offset by bank stocks which rose on the possibility of higher interest rates in the coming months. Highlights of the week: Quarterly results: Some large companies released their June quarter results this week. Airbnb posted strong quarterly numbers, but the stock fell after the earnings announcement. PayPal announced a strong run of numbers for the second quarter. Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group reported fiscal first-quarter results on Thursday that beat Wall Street estimates. Treasury bonds: The yield on the 2-year note, which hit 2.80% earlier in the week and stood at 3.05% at one point, settled at 3.23% in Friday’s session. , up 33 basis points for the week. The 10-year bond yield, which hit 2.53% earlier in the week and stood at 2.70% at one point, settled at 2.84% in Friday’s session. , up 20 basis points for the week. Oil prices fell: Oil prices have fallen this week despite a slight gain on Friday. It ended the week down sharply on recession fears and worries about a slowdown in demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the US oil benchmark, ended the week at $89.01 a barrel. For the week, the contract fell 9.74% for the worst week since April 1. International benchmark Brent crude ended the week at $94.92 a barrel, for a weekly loss of 13.72%. July work report: Nonfarm payrolls rose in July to 528,000 and the unemployment rate was 3.5%, above Dow Jones estimates of 258,000 and 3.6%, respectively. Wage growth also jumped, with average hourly earnings jumping 0.5% for the month and 5.2% from a year ago, beating estimates. The unemployment rate is now back to its pre-pandemic level and tied for the lowest since 1969, although the rate for blacks has increased from 0.2% to 6%.

