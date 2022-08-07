UK’s two favorite Isa funds HAMMERED in stock market crash – do you own them? | Personal finance | Finance





Even those who enjoy fleeting success find it difficult to repeat the trick. Over the past year, the UK’s two favorite fund managers have lost their magic touch. Others never had it.

MILLIONS of retired investors and Isa entrust their financial fortunes to highly compensated investment fund managers, who use their skills and experience to beat the market and generate higher returns. Unfortunately, most of them cannot. Research consistently shows that up to three-quarters of asset managers consistently underperform the market. Instead of generating a higher return, they rack up losses and charge a pretty penny for the privilege. Even those who succeed for a year or two rarely repeat the trick. The rise and fall of Britain’s favorite fund manager, Neil Woodford, is a stark example. While working for Invesco Perpetual, he turned a £10,000 investment into £114,000 in 20 years. Wealth and success went to Woodford’s head after he struck out on his own. Its flagship CF Woodford Equity Income fund collapsed, costing loyal investors a fortune.

Three of them each manage over £1 billion: Halifax UK Growth, Halifax UK Equity Income and Scottish Widows UK Growth. Bestinvest chief executive Jason Hollands said they’ve been on the “dogs” list for so long that the underperformance seems entrenched. While short-term periods of weakness can be forgiven, their long-term failures suggest serious underlying issues. “A fund can get too big, which can limit its flexibility or prevent a manager from deviating from a previously successful approach.” It’s costing real people real money they desperately need in retirement, Hollands said. “2022 has been a tough year and the last thing you want is to find that your investments have performed even worse than the market.”

The fact that you paid the fund manager a nice commission to try to provide better returns only adds insult to injury. “Yet that is exactly what is happening with a handful of consistently underperforming funds,” he added. Hollands said investors should regularly check the status of their investments and take action if poor performance seems entrenched. move to a different fund with a stronger team and track record,” he said Yet too many people don’t and are sacrificing thousands of pounds in lost revenue and growth. No wonder many prefer passive index funds that simply track stock prices up and down, like exchange-traded funds (ETFs). By their very nature, trackers will never outperform the index, said Victoria Scholar, chief investment officer at Interactive Investor. “Unlike active fund managers, they will never underperform it either.”

