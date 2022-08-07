Business
Multinationals see prices soar to 10.39pc
August 07, 2022
With the stock market surge that continued throughout the past week, stock prices of listed multinational corporations (MNCs) gained between 1.67% and 10.39%.
Buoyed by market support measures taken by the securities regulator, the Dhaka Stock Exchange’s (DSE) benchmark DSEX index continued to soar for five consecutive sessions, ending the week at 331.74 points or 5.55% higher to 6,312.25.
Following the reintroduction of the “price floor” on the first day of last week, investor participation has increased significantly, pushing share prices of most listed securities, including multinationals, higher.
Among the listed multinationals, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh recorded the biggest gain, with its share price closing at Tk 70.10 each on Thursday, up 10.39% from the previous week’s closing price.
British American Tobacco Bangladesh’s share price rose 1.67% or 8.5 Tk, closing the week at 523.10 Tk each.
Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) jumped 5.47% or 50.60 Tk to settle the week at 974.10 Tk each.
Berger Paints Bangladesh saw a price increase of 5.65% over the past five sessions, ending at Tk 1804.30 each on Thursday.
RAK Ceramics (Bangladesh) share price closed at Tk 44.90 each on Thursday, down from Tk 42.20 the previous week.
Heidelberg Cement Bangladesh share price rose to Tk 183.50 each on Thursday from the previous week’s closing price of Tk 173.50.
Unilever Consumer Care closed at Tk 2,880 each on Thursday, down from Tk 2,811.60 the previous week.
Grameenphone’s stock price rose 4.90% and closed at Tk 299.70 each on Thursday.
Marico Bangladesh closed at Tk 2479.60 each on Thursday, down from Tk 2430.10 the previous week.
Share prices of Robi Axiata and Singer Bangladesh also rose slightly last week.
