Nasdaq IPO: 3 of the 5 largest listed IPOs in the first half of 2022





The Nasdaq, in the first half of 2022, saw a total of 108 initial public offerings (IPOs), raising a total of $12 billion. A total of 49 operating companies and 59 SPACs were listed on Nasdaq in the first six months of 2022, representing an 87% success rate in the US market and extending Nasdaq leadership to 34 consecutive quarters. In addition to the IPOs, 6 companies transferred their listing to Nasdaq, representing a combined market value of $8.6 billion. Investors have access to some of the best publicly traded technology companies and ETFs to build long-term wealth. In addition, IPOs offer the opportunity to hold tomorrow’s leaders at their issue price. Despite a slower start to the year, there is a healthy pipeline of companies from all industries awaiting their IPO opportunity over the next twelve months, said Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The Nasdaq is the exchange of choice for companies transitioning to public because of our support throughout the IPO process and our commitment to helping them navigate the markets as public companies through to our lifecycle solutions. Seven of the top ten and three of the five largest IPOs by proceeds raised are listed on Nasdaq, including the largest IPO, TPG Inc., and the largest SPAC, Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. The Nasdaq remained the primary U.S. exchange for IPOs in the healthcare, consumer and technology sectors. The Nasdaq maintained its strong track record in the healthcare, consumer, and technology sectors with hit rates of 95%, 88%, and 100%, respectively. The Nasdaq also continued its influence in the SPAC market, hosting 84% of all SPAC IPOs, raising $8.7 billion. A total of 31 SPAC business combinations listed in the first 6 months of 2022, representing a 65% success rate in the United States. The Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving capital markets and other industries. In addition to managing the stock exchange, the New York-based company offers data, analytics, software and other monitoring services to clients including publicly traded and closely held companies and investors.

