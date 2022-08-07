Kuwait Stock Exchange among the 10 best performing markets in the world





KUWAIT CITY -Bloomberg News reported that in US dollar terms, stock exchanges in Kuwait, Abu Dhabi and Qatar are among the top 10 performing markets in the world this year, noting that however, Brent crude prices have fell 22% from their peak of last June, which presents this high risk, reports the daily Al-Rai. Bloomberg added, according to investors, stocks listed on Gulf markets are unlikely to continue their rally, which competes with the performance of global markets in light of swings in oil prices and a slowing global economy. global economy, due to tight central bank policies, noting that the region whose markets are dominated by banks and energy companies, has benefited from high interest rates and oil prices this year, as well as from US President Joe Bidens meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month. But investors are now worried about lower oil prices and risks to corporate earnings and global growth, amid continued tightening by the Federal Reserve and other major central banks. The MSCI GCC Composite Index is up 7.9% this year after rebounding in July, compared to a 15% decline for the MSCI Global All-Country Index. In July, the index also posted its best monthly performance since January, outperforming other developing countries, and now trades at a 43% premium to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, nearly 3 times the average premium for last ten years. Careful

Investors are still very cautious about how things are going here and in global markets, as corporate earnings have been mixed, Bloomberg quoted Faisal Hassan, chief investment officer at Al Mal Capital. This could lead to a revision of analysts’ estimates and therefore stock market valuations. For his part, Hassanein Malik, strategic analyst at Tellimer in Dubai, said: Gulf markets benefited from the normalization of relations with the USSAudi after the Bidens visit, the strong performance of bank profits and the stability oil prices after less severe statements from the Federal Reserve. . However, much of the GCC’s prospects for resilience in the current global climate are under consideration. Bloomberg stressed that it is certain that Gulf stocks still have their investors, indicating that Morgan Stanley strategists led by Marina Zavolok prefer financial institutions in the region, saying they benefit from ongoing reforms and the rise interest rates, as they expect equities to continue to outperform. In markets across the region, emerging market performance was influenced by reasons related to extraordinary domestic macroeconomic conditions and strong earnings momentum, according to a note released by the U.S. bank on July 20. 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

