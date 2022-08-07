Don’t fight the Fed while the risks are down





The investment strategist who bottomed in the stock market in mid-June sees reason to be cautious.

Truist co-chief IT officer Keith Lerner told Insider that risks are biased to the downside as the S&P 500 encounters technical resistance.

“What’s holding us back is central bank tightening and valuations aren’t that compelling,” Lerner said. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Navigating the highs and lows of the stock market is no easy task, especially in a bear market that has already seen three separate rallies of up to 10% that ultimately failed and led to lower lows. In mid-June, Truist Bank’s IT co-director, Keith Lerner told Insider the stock market presented a rare buying opportunity after the S&P 500 posted one of the most extreme oversold readings in 30 years, measured by the percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving average. Now, after a 14% rise in the S&P 500 and a 20% rise in the Nasdaq 100 since mid-June, investors are wondering if this is another false rally or the start of a new sustainable bull market. For now, this is likely another false rally, as the stock market’s risk-reward profile slightly favors the downside, according to Lerner. In an interview on Thursday, Lerner told Insider he sees the S&P 500 consolidating sideways, sandwiched between its rising 50-day moving average and falling 200-day moving average as a likely near-term scenario. At the same time, the S&P 500 is running into technical resistance, valuations are “pretty full” and the Federal Reserve is expected to continue to tighten monetary conditions via interest rate hikes and a near balance sheet reduction. $9 trillion, which is just getting started, Lerner said. And Friday’s strong jobs report only reinforces the idea that the Fed is likely to continue to hike rates for the foreseeable future, despite some interpreting Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments at the July FOMC meeting as a potential pivot. “What’s holding us back is central bank tightening and valuations aren’t that compelling,” Lerner said, adding that ongoing interest rate hikes mean the V-shaped rally in prices stocks that investors have grown accustomed to in recent years are unlikely to happen this time around. around. But Lerner’s approach of combining both fundamental and technical analysis in his research process means he’s not ignoring the possibility of resilient corporate earnings and improving economic data. could ultimately pave the way for an upward push. “Where could we go wrong? Really, more than a pivot from the Fed is that the odds of a recession are well below 50% and ultimately not materializing,” Lerner said. Essentially, a successful soft landing from the Fed. “We’re avoiding a recession and a lot of the weakness we’ve seen is really more of a symptom of the unwinding of this huge stimulus, and it’s still strong growth. I think that’s the case bullish, than earnings are going to stay much stronger than expected,” Lerner said. On a sector basis, Lerner recently upgraded the tech to neutral as it shows signs of a comeback amid easing inflation expectations and a significant drop in interest rates from their highs. cycle reached in June. “We are looking for more of a digestion period for large-cap tech stocks for an opportunity to upgrade again,” Lerner said. Truist is bullish on the healthcare sector because it’s “an attractive area that has growth and value characteristics and tends to perform well in a choppy market environment,” Lerner said. Ultimately, as investors navigate continued market volatility, there’s no reason to be a hero at current levels betting on a big upside move, according to Lerner. “For investors who are over-allocated to equities relative to their long-term goals, we believe this would be a more reasonable place to reduce exposure,” Lerner said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/stock-market-outlook-dont-fight-the-fed-downside-risks-2022-8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos