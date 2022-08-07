Top central banker says the Fed is far from done pushing inflation down, implying much more trouble for the stock market





San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly has suggested a 50 basis point rate hike is not locked in at the next U.S. central bank policy meeting, saying the Federal Reserve is far from finished bringing inflation down. Absolutely and we have to be data dependent, Daly said on CBS Face the Nation when asked about the likelihood of a half percentage point hike by the Fed in September. We must keep our minds open. We have two other inflation reports coming out, another employment report. A strong jobs report on Friday supported another 75 basis point rate hike by the Fed. Policymakers have yet another jobs report and several inflation indicators to analyze ahead of that meeting, scheduled for September 20-21. US employers added 528,000 jobs in July, more than double what economists had expected. Daly said earlier this month that a 50 basis point hike was a reasonable thing to do in September. On Sunday, she cited signs of a slowing economy with slowing price increases and a boiling labor market. Right now, I think the most important thing is that inflation is too high, said Daly, who is not a voter this year on the Federal Open Market Committee. Americans are losing ground every day, so the focus should be on reducing inflation. The Fed has raised interest rates at a rapid pace this year, including increases of 75 basis points in June and July, in an effort to limit the rate of inflation to its highest level in 40 years. After the July meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said another big rate hike in September was possible, but gave no specific forward guidance and said future increases would depend on the data. Investors interpreted the remarks as a pivot to a less aggressive stance and markets rallied in response. Last week, Fed chairs strongly countered that impression, arguing that the central bank had no intention of backing away from aggressive hikes and that it would take major news to change their posture. Sign up for theMakeshift Features mailing list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews and surveys.

