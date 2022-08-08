Exercises in China fail to shake local stocks

NEW CONFIDENCE:

As market rationality returns, Taiwanese stocks that have lagged their U.S. counterparts may soon catch up, Allianz researchers say

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff Reporter



Local stocks last week defied heavy pressure from Chinese military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, and investors should pay attention this week to earnings results from several tech heavyweights as well as the latest economic data. on exports and GDP.

The TAIEX closed at 15,036.04 points on Friday, posting a weekly increase of 0.24 percent from 15,000.07 on July 29, according to data from the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Over the same period, the FTSE TWSE Taiwan 50 Index, which includes Taiwan’s top 50 stocks by market capitalization, closed up 0.93% at 11,750.15 points, while the index Stock market Formosa, which measures the overall performance of the Taiwan Stock Exchange and the Taipei Stock Exchange, closed up 0.16% at 17,113.71 points, the data showed.

Photo: ANC

Although there are rumors about the outlook for local equities in the third quarter and the market is still digesting negative news such as the anticipated inventory adjustment and a weakening earnings outlook, investor confidence has been on the rise. recently recovered and once again focused on fundamentals, the Allianz Global Investors Taiwan Ltd () Taiwan equity research team said in a note on Friday.

As market rationality gradually recovers, Taiwanese stocks that have lately lagged behind their US counterparts may have a chance to catch up, but the main principle is that no black swans emerge on the fronts. global political and economic events, Allianz said in the note, referring to events that are extremely rare and unexpected, but would significantly alter the market landscape.

This week, investors should pay attention to high-tech heavyweights such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, ) and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (), and earnings reports from blue-chip export-focused stocks. for the last quarter in light of growth risks of recession.

TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is due to release its earnings for the past month on Wednesday.

Hon Hai, a major assembler for Apple Inc, is also scheduled to hold an investor conference on Wednesday to announce its second-quarter results and third-quarter sales forecast. Last week, the company announced that last month’s revenue rose 13.66% year-on-year to NT$475.1 billion ($15.86 billion), the highest figure for July in the history of the company.

Other tech heavyweights such as Asustek Computer Inc (), Yageo Corp (), Compal Electronics Inc () and Quanta Computer Inc () are also expected to release their results on Thursday and Friday, when more than 40 listed companies are due to hold shares. investors. conferences.

Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co () said market confidence had recovered since the government activated the NT$500 billion National Stabilization Fund last month.

However, with an economic slowdown still lingering, we expect the stabilization fund to support TAIEX in the near term, but it is unlikely to spur a recovery, Yuanta said in a report on Thursday, adding that the market faces headwinds that increase recession risks, such as the war in Ukraine, high inflation and rapid interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve.

Several rounds of economic data to be released this week are expected to weigh on market sentiment, equity strategists said.

The Ministry of Finance is due to release data on exports and imports for the past month today.

Despite concerns over inflation and rising interest rates, exports rose 10-13% year-on-year to $41.7 billion to $42.8 billion last month, according to forecasts. from the ministry last month.

It would be the 25th consecutive month of annual gains, according to ministry data.

The ministry is due to report nationwide tax revenue for the past month on Wednesday, and markets will focus on securities transaction tax revenue, which had seen six straight months of decline through June.

The General Directorate of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) is due to update its GDP growth forecasts on Friday.

On July 29, the DGBAS cut its estimate for second-quarter GDP growth to 3.08% from a previous estimate of 3.31%.

If the agency adjusts its growth forecast of 3.91% for this year downwards this week, the mood of investors could be affected, equity strategists said.

Going forward, we expect TAIEX to continue consolidating, but with individual names to still see room for upward rotation, Yuanta said.

The consultant said his favorite stocks are companies in the electric vehicle supply chains and renewable energy sector, concept games related to improving networking and demand for industrial PCs, and vendors. Apple experiencing strong seasonal demand.