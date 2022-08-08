Cross-platform solution for crypto and stock markets

The United Asian Token (UNAS) seeks to provide trading solutions between the crypto and equity markets in Europe and Asia.

UNAS takes matters into its own hands

Chainalysis has released its Cryptocurrency Adoption Index, which rates 154 countries. Global cryptocurrency adoption has grown over 2,300% since the third quarter of last year and over 881% this year. The leaders of this statistic are Asian countries, and one of the biggest initiatives in the Asian crypto sphere in the second half of 2022 is UNAS.

What is UNAS?

Created jointly by Singaporean, Korean and Hong Kong venture capitalists and developers, UNAS: United Asian Token launched its public promotion phase in the third quarter of 2022. It is a unified Asian digital asset and product that provides unique exchange trading solutions between Europe and Asia, and, more importantly, between crypto and stock markets.

East Asia, just like 60 years ago when the four Asian tigers took the lead in economic growth, is once again becoming a favorable and attractive region for development in the new digital economic era. Thus, the UNAS project with a single center in Singapore intends to take the leading position of digital giants on the Eurasian continent thanks to the unique fintech products that are already becoming a reality.

The capitalization of the global stock market over the past three years is over $100 trillion. The centralized trading system is outdated and requires new technical solutions to speed up and automate transactions. But the main open question is that the traditional market is still trying to ignore blockchain technology, even though it outperforms most stock market assets.

UNAS intends to bridge the gap between traditional financial devices and already real digital assets, offering the financial market a unique technology that in the next two years will become universally recognized on the world stage – that is UNAS-StoX. Additionally, major partnerships and influential support for the project from Asian fintech giants will be announced soon. Accordingly, UNAS is seeking support from national financial institutions in Asia.

The flagship United Asian Token – UNAS-StoX

Blockchain technology has been proven to speed up even established stock markets, making them automated and many times faster to process financial transactions.

Bitcoin futures were first launched on Chicago’s Cboe and CME exchanges in late 2017. The price of the first cryptocurrency then hit an all-time high of $20,000. A subsidiary of Germany’s largest stock exchange, Deutsche Brse, financial derivatives platform Eurex, launched Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP futures in 2019.

In early March 2020, Japan Exchange Group, owner of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Japan Depository Center, announced the launch of a blockchain platform for post-trade securities exchange. NEC Corporation became the technology partner for the project.

UNAS StoX has decided to lead this niche financial space so far and offers a unique technology to merge the crypto and equity markets. It is a technology to openly exchange crypto assets between securities and bonds by combining a decentralized trading platform based on UNAS in partnership with existing Asian exchanges such as KRX, TWSE and SGE. The primary bridging tool for exchanges between crypto assets and securities will be UNAS’ own token.

UNAS announces the launch of the priority allocation for investors

UNAS raised over $500,000 from venture capitalists in a closed seed sale in late 2021. Early project partners included ChoMin, KSFund and others. After accumulating SoftCap, the project began to implement the Core Idea and develop the MVP for the mainstream. Additionally, United Asian Token announced a Private allowance for its first large and medium-sized investors.

The supply for private investors is limited, with only 700,000 UNAS available for the most profitable allocation. The starting price of UNAS is equal to 0.15 BUSD, but the minimum investment in the project is set at $500.

The project offers many secondary products with added value and opportunities for community members. Among these products is the UNAS Ambassador referral program, an additional percentage of remuneration for large investors in Whale Bonus, as well as a Premium for small investors – all efforts are aimed at increasing the community and popularizing the project.

The UNAS team has stepped up their marketing efforts and will have a spot at the upcoming Global Blockchain Summit. Developers from South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong use a host of world-renowned publishers to deliver the most intensive results.

