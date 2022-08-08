3 things to watch in the stock market this week





Stocks were little changed last week as the earnings season warmed up. The Dow Jones Industrial Average(^ DJI 0.23%) and the S&P500 (^GSPC -0.16%) are down 10% and 13% so far in 2022, respectively, but have recovered from their lows in late June. Hundreds of additional companies will update investors on their latest selling trends over the coming week. Let’s take a look at some highlights from the long list of upcoming announcements, from disney (SAY -1.38%), Interactive Take-Two (TTWO -0.18%)and fossil group (FOSL 3.81%). 1. Disney’s digital benefits Disney’s stock has been one of the worst performers on the Dow Jones this year, but shareholders are hoping for a change in fortunes from Wednesday. That’s when the entertainment giant announces its results for the third quarter period that ended in early July. The big concern in this report is that Disney’s digital business will continue to drive the broader business. The direct-to-consumer segment, home to Hulu and Disney+, posted a loss of $900 million for the second-quarter period and was the main reason for the overall 10% decline in profits. Of course, rival netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) recently announced stabilizing growth trends and projected a brighter future for subscriber gains at the end of 2022. But Disney’s challenge isn’t so much about growth as it is about profitability. Investors are concerned about whether the pivot to a direct relationship with content consumers will be profitable for the company. Any further clarity on this point would move the stock over the next few days. 2. Take-Two Interactive Release Schedule Take-Two Interactive, the video game developer behind successful global franchises such as Red Dead Redemption and Grand Theft Autopublishes its latest results on Monday afternoon. It’s clear from his previous earnings report, and more recent ones from people like Microsoft, that the video game industry is experiencing lower demand as consumers shun some of the entertainment options they favored during earlier phases of the pandemic. The main question investors have about Take-Two is how much this slowdown will hurt the company. In May, management expected sales to grow about 11% in the new fiscal year, even before adding revenue from the new Zynga acquisition. Take-Two also aims to significantly increase operating profit margin. We’ll learn this week if that outlook remains optimistic, mostly because the company expects twice as many big title launches this year compared to last year. 3. Fossil’s New Perspectives Investors have big questions ahead of Fossil’s earnings announcement on Wednesday. The watch specialist’s previous update was strong, with revenue up 10% after adjusting for currency fluctuations. Still, management at the time said several new headwinds began to pressure sales and earnings toward the end of the quarter, including inflation, the war in Ukraine and pandemic shutdowns in China. This week’s report will show whether Fossil has been able to meet these challenges. Most investors who follow the stock expect sales to rise around 2% for fiscal 2022 while profitability declines slightly. CEO Kosta Kartsotis and his team, however, could lower that forecast on Wednesday if the company comes under more demand pressure in a few key markets like Europe in the second quarter.

Demitri Kalogeropoulos has positions in Netflix and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool occupies and recommends Microsoft, Netflix, Take-Two Interactive, Walt Disney and iRobot. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: $115 Long Call January 2023 on Take-Two Interactive, $145 Long Call January 2024 on Walt Disney, and $155 Short Call January 2024 on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

