Dhaka Stock Exchanges index, turnover up





The stock index and turnover are rebounding today as investors hope the proposed national budget for 2022-23 to be announced tomorrow will do something positive for the market. DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 15 points, or 0.24 percent, to 6,484. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. Investor participation increased by around 24% to reach Tk 916 crore on the country’s premier stock exchange. A day earlier, the turnover was Tk 739 crore. Meanwhile, DS-30, the prime index, and DSES, the Sharia-based index, advanced 3 points and 2 points respectively. At the DSE, 190 stocks up, 149 down and 40 remained unchanged. Meghna Insurance topped the list of winners which increased by 10%. Shinepukur Ceramics, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund One, CAPM IBBL Islamic Mutual Fund and Metro Spinning are among the top five. Sonar Bangla Insurance mostly eroded and fell 2%. Eastern Lubricants Blenders, CVO Petrochemical Refinery, Desh General Insurance and Bangladesh Monospool Paper Manufacturing were among other losing companies. Beximco Ltd became the most traded stock with shares worth Tk 56 crore changing hands, followed by Shinepukur Ceramics, Fu-Wang Food, Provati Insurance and IPDC Finance. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also rose today. CASPI, the port city’s all-stock exchange price index, edged up 65 points, or 0.34%, to 19,023. Of the 300 stocks traded, 159 rose, 110 fell and 31 were unchanged.

