Trade setup for Monday: Nifty call put ratio to SGX Nifty today things to know before the stock market opening bell

Amid rising tension over the U.S. China-Taiwan issue and strong U.S. jobs data on Friday, we list the key things you need to know ahead of the stock market open today:

Global market signals

Despite strong US jobs reports, Wall Street remained sideways as the Dow Jones ended up 0.23% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended down 0.50 % Friday. The S&P 500 lost 0.16% while the Small Cap 2000 jumped 0.81% in the weekend session. Stocks in Europe struggled to orient themselves, but were still poised for weekly gains. Investors are bracing for the monthly US jobs report that is likely to liven up the recession debate. Asian stock markets rose on Friday ahead of an update on the health of the U.S. jobs market as the Federal Reserve ponders whether further rate hikes are needed to calm soaring inflation.

Asian markets morning trend

As of early morning Monday, the Japanese Nikkei is down 0.13%, the Hang Seng is up 0.14% while the Chinese Shanghai is down 0.01%.

SGX Nifty Technical Outlook

SGX Nifty is down 67 points at 17,356 levels in early morning trading during Monday’s trading session.

The shorter range of SGX Nifty today is between 17,200 and 17,520 levels, while the broader range of the index is between 16,980 and 17,680,” said Anuj Gupta, vice president of the research at IIFL Securities.

Anuj Gupta said the overall trend for SGX Nifty today may remain positive and suggested a buy dip strategy for day traders.

Clever technical insights

“Although the Nifty has gained 1.39% over the week, it has closed in a 15 point band over the past three sessions with reversals and intraday selling seen. This bull fight may end soon. and the markets could take a direction for the short 17595 and 17161 are the key levels on either side,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

“The major support for NSE Nifty is placed at 17,160 which will be the important support now and therefore all existing long positions should now be called with a stop loss below this support. On the other hand, 17,500 is the resistance immediate and if the index moves above this, it will result in a continuation of the uptrend and it may then move towards the 78.6% of the full correction which is around 17,870. Traders are advised to keep a close eye on the above mentioned levels and then trade the direction of the breakout,” said Ruchit Jain, Head of Research at 5paisa.com.

Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

“The Nifty Bank Index remained volatile over the past week with many highs and lows, but closed one percent higher than the previous close. Eventually, it ended near 38,000 points. At this stage, the index is hovering near the potential reversal zone of the bearish SHARK harmonic, so we expect profit bookings from the 38,000-38,500 area over the coming week. , 37,000 to 36,500 could prove to be strong support for the week ahead,” said Mehul Kothari, AVP Technical Research at Anand Rathi.

Nifty Call Put Data Option

“NIFTY FUT attempting highs of 17500-plus for the second day in a row clearly hints at bullish sentiment. The options chain for weekly expiry suggests that 17500CE/17600CE have an overall maximum exposure of over a lakh of contracts each, with new additions of over 60,000 contracts seen in various immediate strikes through 18100 CE Active PE writers at 17000PE – with over 80,000 contracts, followed by 17200/17400/17400 strikes adding over 60 000 contracts each,” said Shilpa Rout, senior derivatives analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher.

Nifty call put ratio

“PCR OI at 17300 strike is 2 and 17400 is close to 0.8 which also looks favorable for the BULLs,” Prabhudas Lilladher’s Shilpa Rout said.

Bank Nifty Call Option Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com at 3:30 p.m. on August 05, the maximum total open interest on calls was observed at 38,000, 38,200 and 38,500 strikes with total open interest of 101,145, 49,177 and 91,931 contracts respectively. The addition of maximum call open interest was seen at 38,000, 38,100 and 38,200 strikes, which added 41,507, 34,019 and 25,068 contracts respectively. The outcome of calls was observed at 37,700 and 37,500 strikes, resulting in the loss of 4,345 and 2,267 contracts respectively.

Bank Nifty Put Option Data

According to data presented by nseindia.com as of 3:30 p.m. on August 05, the maximum total open interest to sell was observed at 37,800 and 37,500 strikes with total open interest of 38,187 and 57,820 contracts respectively. The addition of maximum sell open interest was seen at 37900, 37800 and 37500 strikes, which added 27087, 25881 and 22219 contracts respectively. No major unwinding of the put was seen in strikes ranging from 37500 to 38500.

BE YOU date

Foreign Institutional Investors (IFIs) bought 1,605.81 crore shares, as domestic institutional investors (DII) sold net 495.94 crores in shares on August 5, according to preliminary data available on the NSE.

Banned by F&O NSE on August 4, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has added Escorts, Balrampur Chini and Delta Corp shares to its F&O blacklist for the trading date of August 8, 2022. Blacklisted securities under the F&O segment include companies in which the stock crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

U.S. bond yield

The 10-year US bond yield rose 0.25% to 2.847 while the 30-year US bond yield rose 0.63% to 3.084.

