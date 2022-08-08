Sensex, Nifty, market share today:





Stock market today: The benchmark BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) indices opened on a choppy note with marginal gains on Monday amid weak global signals.

As of 9:29 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 96.09 points (0.16%) at 58,484.02, while the Nifty 50 was trading at 17,424.00, up 26.50 points ( 0.15%). On the Sensex pack, M&M< IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki, RIL, Power Grid and Titan were the main early trade winners while SBI, ICICI bank, Infosys, Kotak mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, HCL Technologies were the main losers . Commenting on the market outlook, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, “A paradox in the economy-market connection is that good news about the economy can turn out to be bad news for investors. markets. It’s playing now. US employment data in July came in at 580,000 against a survey of 250,000. This indicates a strong economy far from near recession. This means the Fed could raise rates an additional 75 basis points in September to cool the economy and contain inflation. Therefore, there may be a short-term strengthening of the dollar. It remains to be seen how the FII will react to this. Growth impulses in India are strong. Leading indicators such as bank credit growth, capacity utilization in manufacturing, automotive demand, etc. suggest a strong rebounding economy. Financials, Capital Goods and Construction are on a strong post. Pharma and FMCG are stable. Strong employment data in the United States bodes well for the IT sector. » Global Markets (from Reuters) Asian stock markets were mostly weaker on Monday and the dollar held firm after a stunning U.S. payrolls report pushed back recession talk but also bolstered the case for wage hikes. higher rates. Markets quickly estimated there was about a 70% chance the Federal Reserve would raise rates by 75 basis points in September, pushing two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve. Risk haunted equity markets with S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures both down 0.2%. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan fell 0.5% after three sessions of gains. Japan’s Nikkei was flat and South Korea’s KOSPI fell 0.2%, while Chinese blue chips fell 0.1%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures fared better and added 0.4%, while FTSE futures rose 0.2%.

