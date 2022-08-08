Are Indian stock markets going domestic?





When global headwinds grew stronger and foreign investors began to lose confidence in Indian stock markets, it was domestic investors who filled the void. Their faith in India’s growth story and its strong economic fundamentals seemed unwavering. A Morgan Stanley research report indicates that since 2015, holdings of foreign portfolio investors (REITs), in a sample of 75 Indian companies, have declined by around 230 basis points (bps) to 24.8%, while that domestic mutual funds (MFs) increased their exposure by 580 basis points to 9.5% and retail investors by 157 basis points to 9% over the same period. REIT selling has been brutal since October of last year. In the nine-month period since October, investors have sold shares with a net worth of Rs 2.56 trillion, driven by a range of factors including geopolitical uncertainties and monetary policy tightening. in central banks. In June alone, REITs withdrew more than Rs 50,000 crore, making it the worst selloff in nearly two years. However, the tide turned in July when foreign investors became net buyers, pouring Rs 5,000 crore into Indian markets. But REITs sold in the recent past can’t be the only reason domestic investors came out on top. Let’s take a larger sample. That of the 1,770 NSE listed companies whose shareholding plans are available. Thus, in these companies, the share of domestic institutional investors (DII) as well as retail investors and high net worth individuals (HNI) in NSE-listed companies reached an all-time high of 23.53% at the end of June, according to the data. from primeinfobase. Domestic investors include domestic institutions such as mutual funds, insurance companies and pension funds, etc. The share of mutual fund holdings of Indian companies increased from 4.99% in FY17 to 7.75% in FY22, while that of insurance companies and institutional investor LIC has declined over the same period. The massive influx of retail investors into the stock markets through the Systematic Investment Plan or SIP and other avenues has also contributed to the surge in domestic investment. According to available data, there are approximately 55.5 million mutual fund SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest. Since FY17, SIP contributions have almost tripled to reach Rs 1.24 trillion from FY22. Assets under management (AUM) of SIPs soared to Rs 5.76 lakh crore at the end of FY22, growing by more than 30% annually over the past five years, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India. Total equity ownership by retail investors increased from 6.79% in FY17 to 7.42% at the end of FY22. In addition, Indian pension fund EPF’s equity investments since 2015 have ensured steady inflows into the markets. EPFO had invested around Rs 1.23 trillion in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) as of FY21. It has also invested in a pool of public sector companies over the years. So, will this trend continue? And is it a good sign that the markets are not too dependent on foreign investors, once presented as the “price setters”? Given their growing influence, Morgan Stanley even handed the label over to domestic investors. Experts say FII’s stake in Indian companies will increase over a period of time, given their relative under-allocation to India. At the same time, domestic investor ownership will remain strong. And all of this bodes well for the market.

