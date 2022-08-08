DJIA, S&P500, Nasdaq and Russell ended mixed on Friday





Stock indices ended mostly lower on Friday after a volatile day following a U.S. labor market report that provided both good and bad news for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.2% after rebounding from an early plunge as investors reacted to news that companies in the United States had unexpectedly created hundreds of thousands of more jobs than expected last month. Read also | Explained: How the RBI Monetary Policy Committee Works The startling data reveals that the economy is not in recession, as previously thought. However, this undermines investors’ expectations that a weakening economy will soon translate into a spike in inflation. This means that the Federal Reserve may not abandon its aggressive rate hikes to fight inflation as soon as expected. And much of Wall Street still revolves around rate expectations. Read also | Closing Bell: Sensex and Nifty end higher as RBI MPC raises repo rate Tech stocks and other high-growth companies once again took the brunt of the sell-off amid concerns over rising rates. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite pared its early losses and closed down 63.03 points, or 0.5%, at 12,657.55. Good news in the labor market helped limit losses for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, whose stocks tend to move more along with expectations for the overall economy. It added 76.65 points, or 0.2%, to close at 32,803.47. Read also | Why are interest rates rising globally? The S&P 500 slipped 6.75 points to end at 4,145.19. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq both posted gains for the week. The clearest moves on Wall Street came from the bond market, where Treasury yields climbed immediately after the release of the jobs data. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, jumped to 3.23% from 3.05% Thursday night. The 10-year yield, which influences mortgage rates, rose from 2.69% to 2.84%. Read also | Explained: Impact of RBI Repo Rate Hike on Deposits and Lending Wall Street just had the best month for stocks since the end of 2020, a rally fueled mainly by falling yields in the bond market. The hope on Wall Street was that the economy slowed enough to prompt the Fed to ease its rate hikes. Rising mortgage rates have impacted the housing sector, in particular, after the Fed raised short-term rates four times this year. The last two increases were triple the usual size, and the Fed raised its overnight rate from near zero by 2.25 percentage points. Read also | RBI Monetary Policy Committee Meeting: Key Highlights On Friday, Warner Bros. Discovery fell 16.5% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after reporting weaker results for the last quarter than analysts expected. Monster Beverage fell 5.2% after reporting weaker-than-expected profit, although its revenue was higher than expected. Smaller company stocks also weathered the turbulence in trading to post gains. The Russell 2000 Index rose 15.37 points, or 0.8%, to close at 1,921.82.

