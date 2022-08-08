Bucharest Stock Exchange and Depozitarul Central launch online investor registration platform

BUCHAREST, Romania, August 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ —Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB)and Central depositorycontinue digital transformation efforts by launching the Investor Platform with the help of its partners, Aura Chainand electronic VOTING. Thanks to this platform, after an identification procedure for natural persons, user accounts are created, allowing investors to participate online and vote electronically at General Meetings organized by companies listed on BVB. This new digital solution was created by Aurachain, a low-code development platform that helps companies quickly digitize their operational processes. As part of the project, eVOTE provides the first solution for online and physical participation in General Meetings, introduced in Romania more than two years ago and currently used by more than 20 companies listed on BVB.



In a first phase, the online investor registration platform is available from any desktop or laptop computer connected to the Internet using the Google Chrome web browser via the following link https://www.roclear.ro/Inrolare-Investitorior directly from the Depozitarul Central homepage at https://www.depozitarulcentral.ro. The user account is created by a facial identification process or using a digital signature for holders of certified digital certificates. The solution will make it easier for shareholders of listed companies to benefit from the services of capital market institutions, thanks to a user account and a single point of contact. Using their login credentials, investors can participate online and vote electronically at general meetings of shareholders of companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that use the eVOTE platform and where investors hold shares.

The partnership between BVB, Depozitarul Central and eVOTE will improve the operational efficiency of listed companies by reducing the administrative workload and costs associated with holding general shareholders’ meetings. At the same time, shareholders of companies using the eVOTE Platform will be able to vote much faster, with just one click, and participate in these meetings from anywhere provided they are connected to the Internet.

The investor registration platform may be used in the future for various purposes, such as facilitating certain services for investors, including online access to additional services offered by Depozitarul Central – for example, obtaining account statements.

“The pandemic episode we have been through has launched one of the most interesting challenges: accelerated digitalization in all areas. Central Repository has always invested massively and sustainably in automation and digitalization to ensure quality services, but above all, to provide solutions for the benefit and comfort of our customers. The launch of the Investor Enrollment Platform, with access to the eVOTE electronic voting service, is a natural step in the development, optimization and modernization of the services offered to the partners of Central depository. This platform will be improved and completed with all the facilities that an investor needs, depending on the opportunities that we identify. We are happy to be able to offer, together with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, this very important and useful service for all actors involved in the Romanian capital market”, said Silvia Buicanescu, CEO of Depozitarul Central.

“It is obvious that we can no longer talk about the capital market without referring to digitalization. The now operational project, the investor registration platform, developed with Aurachain partners and Depozitarul Central colleagues, represents a step forward in simplifying access to the capital market for investors. Initially, the platform will digitize the process of investor participation in general meetings of listed companies and the voting process, carried out via eVOTE – the online system for participation in general meetings of shareholders. Subsequently, the advantages of the platform will be extended to the development of other digital services for investors. The Bucharest Stock Exchange has always sought to identify technological solutions that facilitate the access of investors and issuers to the capital market, and the launch of this platform certainly contributes to this objective,” said Adrian TanaseCEO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“The collaboration between eVOTE and BVB via Depozitarul Central as the first utility service of the investor registration platform represents an important step in the direction of the development of the capital market in Romania by digitizing the services offered to shareholders of listed companies. From today, shareholders will have a simplified way of participating in general meetings and will be able to vote much more quickly on the points that define the future of the companies in which they invest. Thanks to eVOTE, companies and their shareholders are assured that the votes cast are counted and calculated accordingly. This transformation of the mode of participation and voting brings the technology of the years 2022 to the process of a GSM and creates fundamental premises for the application of transparency and good corporate governance specific to companies listed on the BVB. During the busiest period of the year for companies listed on the BVB, from January to May 2022, on the eVOTE Platform, 50 General Meetings have been organized, 37 of which are annual. All events were streamed live, with no lag between virtual and physical environments,” said Mihai ChisuCEO of Governance Partners, the company that manages the eVOTE platform.

“Digitizing and automating processes has been shown to significantly improve operational efficiency, and we are now seeing that this could have a considerableimpact on Romania capital market. The Bucharest Stock Exchange and Depozitarul Central have maximized the possibilities of the low-code Aurachain platform to develop the investor registration platform much faster than traditional development methods would have allowed. The Bucharest Stock Exchange will continue to benefit from the advantages of our platform thanks to the real-time visibility of the entire process, the high level of security, as well as the ability to quickly make changes and improvements to meet the market needs,said Adela ViennaCEO of Aurachain.

About the Bucharest Stock Exchange

The Bucharest Stock Exchange manages markets for stocks, bonds and other instruments, through regulated platforms and alternative systems, and provides a wide range of services to financial market participants. The Bucharest Stock Exchange is a public company, listed on its own market since 2010.

The cumulative market capitalization of all companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (local and international) exceeds €42.2 billionand the cumulative value of bond issues listed on the BVB amounts to €17.2 billion.

Romania has become increasingly visible internationally and has been present since June 20, with 12 companies in the Russell FTSE Emerging Markets Index. The 12 companies are: Banca Transilvania, Nuclearelectrica, OMV Petrom, TeraPlast, One United Properties, MedLife, Transport Trade Services, Purcari Wineries, Conpet, IMPACT Developer & Contractor, Sphera Franchise Group and Aquila.

For more information on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, please refer to www.bvb.ro

About Depozitarul Central – Romanian Central Securities Depository

Depozitarul Central provides central maintenance of securities accounts, clearing and settlement services for financial instruments traded on different trading venues, cross-border settlement services through established links with other CSDs, securities borrowing and lending transactions. It also provides notary services (initial registration of securities in the book-entry system), standardized processing of corporate events and other services for issuers and holders of financial instruments.

Depozitarul Central is a holding company, member of the Bucharest Stock Exchange group and carries out its activity in accordance with the provisions of CSDR (Regulation (EU) No. 909/2014.

For more information on Depozitarul Central, please see www.depozitarulcentral.ro

About Aurachain

Aurachain enables organizations to quickly build digital process applications through a powerful low-code platform. Streamlined workflows and exceptional interfaces directly capture the expertise of subject matter experts, business analysts and professional developers to deliver real business value from day one. Companies and governments use Aurachain to reduce development times, optimize business operations and accelerate innovation.

The Aurachain platform is owned by Aurachain AG, a Swiss company with local offices in Europe (SwissUK, Romania), the Middle East (dubai) and UNITED STATES (California).

For more information on the low-code Aurachain platform, please refer to www.aurachain.chor watch this presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjhQxkwEQOc

follow on LinkedInfor more Aurachain updates.

About Electronic Voting

eVOTE is a complete solution for transporting General meetings of shareholders. It includes all the options to participate in the meeting by mail, online or in person, and integrates all the votes in a single platform, user-friendly for shareholders and companies and, last but not least, secure in terms of protection. Datas. Developed by Governance Partners, a company founded in 2018 by the union of capital market and IT specialists, eVOTE is the first application that aims to modernize through technology the way investors interact with major institutions of the capital market. capital for simpler and more effective coordination.

For more information on the eVOTE platform, please seewww.evote.ro

