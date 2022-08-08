Global stocks rebound after US jobs sold





Euro STOXX gains 0.8%

Wall Street should win

Markets cut odds of 75 basis point hike ahead of US CPI

The dollar is falling

Oil recovers its first losses and tries to rally LONDON/SYDNEY, Aug 8 (Reuters) – Stocks gained ground on Monday, regaining their footing after a strong U.S. jobs report last week bolstered the case for interest rate hikes. higher interest rates as the dollar weakened and government bond yields fell. Markets quickly priced in a roughly 70% chance that the US Federal Reserve would raise rates by 75 basis points in September, pushing two-year yields up 20 basis points on Friday and further inverting the curve. Read more But the broad Euro STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) gained as much as 0.8% in early trading, driven by cyclical and growth stocks, helping recoup Friday’s losses triggered by the jobs report in the USA. Miners (.SXPP) and technology (.SX8P), hit hard the previous week, led the early gains. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The MSCI World Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 47 countries, added 0.2%, recouping losses of the same amount seen on Friday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures rose 0.3% and 0.4% respectively. The S&P 500 ended lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks. Yet market participants were still watching the risks associated with higher rates. “Sectors like higher-rated tech stocks are still going to be under pressure for some time until we can see the fed funds rate come down,” said Robert Alster, chief investment officer at Close Brothers Asset Management. The jobs data raised the stakes for July’s U.S. consumer price report due on Wednesday, which could see a slight pullback in overall growth, but likely a further acceleration in inflation under -lying. “Our economists expect the headline (annual) rate to finally come down after the recent drop in energy prices,” the Deutsche Bank analysts wrote. Recession risk had previously haunted equity markets, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) falling 0.5%. After jumping on Friday on the back of strong US nonfarm payrolls numbers, most eurozone bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year German Bund fell slightly to 0.90%. Two-year Treasury yields rose to 3.19%, some 40 basis points above 10-year yields. The bonds also got a safe haven offer amid unease over Beijing’s saber-rattling of Taiwan as China conducts four days of military exercises around the island. Read more THE EXCEPTIONAL DOLLAR The US dollar fell 0.3% against a basket of currencies at 106.32 , giving up some gains after strengthening on the jobs boom and rising yields. It was stable against the Japanese yen at 135.07 yen, after jumping 1.6% on Friday. “This key data point is a million miles away from a current recession, based on both employment change and unemployment level,” said Alan Ruskin, global head of strategy. G10 FX at Deutsche Bank, referring to US employment statistics. “Data like this will fuel any thinking about ‘American exceptionalism’ and is very positive for the USD against all currencies.” The euro made small gains to hit $1.021. The currency was not helped by news that Moody’s had reduced Italy’s outlook to negative as the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi shook the country’s political landscape. Read more Gold managed to rebound from lows hit on Friday to rise 0.3% to $1,773. Oil prices clawed back early losses to post gains, having suffered the worst week since April on concerns about stalled global demand as central banks continue to tighten. Brent rose 0.7% to $95.73, while U.S. crude rose 0.6% to $89.55 a barrel. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Tom Wilson in London and Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Bradley Perrett Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

