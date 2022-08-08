Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday August 8
A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), New York, August 3, 2022.
andrew kelly | Reuters
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Stocks are looking for momentum
U.S. stock markets were on track to open higher on Monday morning after three straight weeks of victories for the S&P 500, which is recovering from its worst first half in more than 50 years. The Nasdaq also had a winning week as investors digested the latest jobs report, which was much stronger than expected, as well as the chances of future rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, which is in fight mode. against inflation. Markets will also have a new inflation reading this week: The latest consumer price index is due out on Wednesday, and economists expect it to show a slight slowdown in the scorching inflation rate. Follow live stock market news here.
2. The Senate adopts the climate and health package
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris smiles during her speech at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey, U.S. July 18, 2022.
Hannah Beier | Reuters
Senate Democrats, building on Vice President Kamala Harris’ decisive vote amid unanimous Republican opposition, eventually passed a reconciliation package that included provisions to tackle climate change and strengthen health care. The $430 billion bill ended up being much smaller than what the president Joe Biden and Democratic leaders were looking for, but the party is touting it as a huge victory ahead of the midterm elections this fall. The ruling party tends to lose seats in Congress during a president’s first term, and with inflation raging and Biden’s approval ratings in the gutter, Democrats risk ceding control of both bedrooms. The House is expected to vote on the legislation and send it to Biden later this week. Read the NBC News report here.
3. Fed Governor predicts further big rate hikes
Federal Reserve Bank Governor Michelle Bowman delivers her first public address as a federal policymaker at an American Bankers Association conference in San Diego, California, February 11, 2019.
Ann Sapphire | Reuters
The Fed is relatively fresh after its second consecutive three-quarter point rate hike, but expects more to come, according to Fed Governor Michelle Bowman. “My view is that similar sized increases should be on the table until we see inflation come down consistently, significantly and sustainably,” she said in weekend notes. Bowman, a voting member of the Federal Open Market Committee responsible for setting central bank rates, said high inflation is a bigger threat to the economy than slowing growth. If prices continue to rise as they have over the past few months, she said, it “could lead to a further economic downturn, risking a prolonged period of economic weakness coupled with high inflation, as we knew him in the 1970s”.
4. Huge loss for SoftBank
SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son said there was “confusion in the world” and in the markets due to a number of factors, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, inflation high and central bank action to raise interest rates. These factors contributed to a record annual loss for SoftBank’s Vision Fund.
Kentaro Takahashi | Bloomberg | Getty Images
High interest rates have weighed on risky tech stocks this year, and SoftBank’s tech-focused Vision Fund is feel the pinch. The Japanese conglomerate said Monday that the Vision Fund posted a loss of 2.93 trillion yen ($21.68 billion) in the last quarter, the second largest quarterly loss for the fund. Overall, the company posted a record quarterly loss after turning a profit in the same quarter a year earlier. SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son earlier warned in the spring that the company would be more “conservative” with its investments after a massive loss in its previous fiscal year.
5. China holds new military exercises near Taiwan
Video screen capture showing a missile launched by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s PLA Eastern Theater Command Rocket Force, targeting designated sea areas east of the island of Taiwan, the August 4, 2022.
Xinhua News Agency | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images
China is not done with its aggressive exercises near Taiwan. China’s military said on Monday it would carry out new air and sea actions near the self-governing island, which China claims as its own. The Chinese army had just completed several days of exercises, its largest ever, according to Reuters to protest House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. The exercises included the firing of 11 short-range ballistic missiles, while warships, fighter jets and drones carried out several maneuvers around the island.
CNBC’s Yun Li, Jeff Cox and Arjun Khrapal contributed to this report.
