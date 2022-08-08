‘Demon stocks’: Chinese investors rename ‘meme’ stocks that challenge the market

WE media called AMTD Digital, whose shares jumped 15,000% shortly after its IPO in July, a stock meme.

But Chinese investors called it something else: a demon stock, or a stock that bucks overall market trends and whose rise and fall may have little to do with a company’s fundamentals. The term is much older than meme stocks, dating back to the country’s last retail investor boom in 2015. It is also used when investors suspicious a company’s price spike may be caused by market manipulationrather than business enhancements or social media exuberance.

Demon is the English translation of the phrase’s first Chinese character, which refers to things that cannot be explained, such as a rapid rise in stock prices.

The term has been used more and more lately.

Shares of AMTD Digital, a Hong Kong-based internet company, jumped 15,000% in the weeks after its July 15 IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. At times, the company’s valuation was enough to overtake Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The stock has now fallen 71% from its August 2 high, losing as much as $100 billion in value. But the stock is still trading at 46 times the IPO price, and its valuation is still higher than tech stalwarts like IBM, Paypal and SAP. AMTD Digital reported revenue of $25 million for 2021, compared to $57.4 billion for IBM.

No one, including the company itself, knows why AMTD Digitals stocks are doing so well. In a so-called thank you note to investors, the company stated that there were no material circumstances, events or other matters relating to the business and operational activities of our company since the date of the IPO, which would explain the price spike.

Another China-based company, financial firm Magic Empire Global, jumped 5,800% after his debut Friday, requiring multiple trading stops for volatility.

Chinese construction company Huitong Construction rose nearly 600% on the Shanghai Stock Exchange in February, while bus maker Zhongtong Bus jumped 590% between May and July.

Stocks related to COVID-19 are also given the label of demon stocks for beating the markets. Andon Health, a small medical company from Tianjin, has risen 560% on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange over the past year, in part thanks to to sign an agreement with the U.S. military to provide in-home COVID testing in January 2021.

A demon stock is usually a small cap with a relatively low starting price of less than 20 yuan, or just under $3, said Lu Daoyin, a Chinese financial blogger. South China Morning Post. These companies need to align themselves with the latest and hottest topics, much like meme stocks in the United States, Lu says.

Retail investors make up the vast majority of trades in China’s stock markets, accounting for 70% of total trades, according to official statistics. By comparison, retail traders account for 25% of all US equity trading, according to data from BNY Mellon.

Retail investors have traditionally been the backbone of stock markets in China, says Herald van der Linde, chief Asian equity strategist for HSBC and author of Asian stock markets from scratch. It is only recently that domestic institutional investors have emerged.

The dominance of retail investors can lead to very different market dynamics, including the emergence of demonic stocks, says van der Linde.

Chinese retail investors may be drawn to demon stocks due to the sluggishness in Chinese stock markets. The SSE Composite Index, which tracks all stocks traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, is down 7.7% over the past 12 months and has posted virtually no gains over the past five years. The Shenzhen Component Index, which tracks 500 Shenzhen-listed companies, has fallen 18% over the past year and has risen just 20% over the past five years. The S&P 500, by comparison, is down 6.5% over the past twelve months and up 70% over five years.

But Chinese retail traders have limited financial literacy, said Zhang Xiaoyan, associate dean at Tsinghua University. SCMP. This lack of experience could leave them prone to market manipulation and scams, such as pump and dump systems.

In early 2021, US retail investors, spurred on by social media and forums like the WallStreetBets subreddit, flocked to companies like Gamestop and AMC Cinemas. Meme stock prices jumped more than 1,500%, baffling hedge funds, stock analysts and regulators.

The meme stock frenzy has largely died down in the United States, amid a broader market meltdown and a flight to safer assets due to interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve. Shares of Gamestop and AMC Cinemas are down 50% and 60% from their highs of last year (although they are still trading at prices ten times higher than at the start of 2021). Morgan Stanley estimates that retail traders have now lost all their earnings thanks to the stock meme boom.