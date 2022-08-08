Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee quits abruptly

Carlyle Group LP CEO Kewsong Lee participates in a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Monday, October 18, 2021.

Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that chief executive Kewsong Lee, 56, had resigned effective immediately months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract.

Carlyle said in a statement that he and Lee mutually agreed that his contract which was due to end at the end of 2022 would not be renewed, without disclosing their reasons. The company, which announced its results two weeks ago without signaling any leadership changes, said Lee had also resigned as a board member.

Co-founder Bill Conway will serve as interim CEO while a new candidate is searched, the company said.

Lee, who turns 57 this week, could not immediately be reached for comment. His departure comes 18 months after Carlyle announced a strategic plan to accelerate growth and increase shareholder value.

The CEO search will be undertaken “with a sense of urgency,” Conway said in a separate memo to global staff on Sunday that was reviewed by Reuters, adding that the company must continue to execute on its business plan.

Conway also said in the memo that the company has established a CEO office comprised of key senior executives, with whom he will work closely.

Senior executives include Carlyle COO Chris Finn, who delayed his previously announced late 2022 retirement to ease the transition.

A Carlyle spokeswoman declined to comment on the memo. Conway declined to comment beyond the announcement.

Lee’s departure comes as private equity firms face a challenging macroeconomic and investment environment characterized by geopolitical risks and sharply rising interest rates.

The company has performed better than its peers in the latest results. Its enterprise private equity funds were flat in the second quarter, while real estate and credit funds gained 4% and 2% respectively.

On the other hand, Blackstone Inc and KKR & Co recorded a depreciation of 6.7% and 7% respectively of their private equity portfolio. Read more

Carlyle’s share price growth, however, has lagged over the past five years. Shares of Blackstone are up more than three times since August 2017, while those of Carlyle are up around 80%.

Carlyle said it was raising an eighth U.S. buyout fund and a fifth European technology fund. The company is also exploring a new $8.5 billion Asia-focused buyout fund that is targeting its first close within the next two months, a person with knowledge of the fundraiser said.

Carlyle also plans to launch fundraising for a new pan-European buyout fund in the coming months, said a second person with knowledge of the situation.

Carlyle declined to comment on fundraising plans. It said in the second-quarter earnings report that it raised $19 billion in total this year.

Lee joined Carlyle in 2013 as deputy chief investment officer for corporate private equity and was named co-CEO of the company in 2017, only assuming the title in 2020.

Previously, he had a 21-year career with rival company Warburg Pincus.

His profile page is no longer available on the Carlyle website.

Carlyle has 26 offices on five continents, managing private equity and credit funds and private equity asset manager AlpInvest.

As of June 30, 2022, the company had $376 billion in assets under management, including $260 billion in interest-bearing assets, while capital available for future investment was $81 billion, according to its Sunday release.