Business
Carlyle CEO Kewsong Lee quits abruptly
Carlyle Group LP CEO Kewsong Lee participates in a panel discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., Monday, October 18, 2021.
Kyle Grillot | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc said on Sunday that chief executive Kewsong Lee, 56, had resigned effective immediately months before the scheduled end of his five-year contract.
Carlyle said in a statement that he and Lee mutually agreed that his contract which was due to end at the end of 2022 would not be renewed, without disclosing their reasons. The company, which announced its results two weeks ago without signaling any leadership changes, said Lee had also resigned as a board member.
Co-founder Bill Conway will serve as interim CEO while a new candidate is searched, the company said.
Lee, who turns 57 this week, could not immediately be reached for comment. His departure comes 18 months after Carlyle announced a strategic plan to accelerate growth and increase shareholder value.
The CEO search will be undertaken “with a sense of urgency,” Conway said in a separate memo to global staff on Sunday that was reviewed by Reuters, adding that the company must continue to execute on its business plan.
Conway also said in the memo that the company has established a CEO office comprised of key senior executives, with whom he will work closely.
Senior executives include Carlyle COO Chris Finn, who delayed his previously announced late 2022 retirement to ease the transition.
A Carlyle spokeswoman declined to comment on the memo. Conway declined to comment beyond the announcement.
Lee’s departure comes as private equity firms face a challenging macroeconomic and investment environment characterized by geopolitical risks and sharply rising interest rates.
The company has performed better than its peers in the latest results. Its enterprise private equity funds were flat in the second quarter, while real estate and credit funds gained 4% and 2% respectively.
On the other hand, Blackstone Inc and KKR & Co recorded a depreciation of 6.7% and 7% respectively of their private equity portfolio. Read more
Carlyle’s share price growth, however, has lagged over the past five years. Shares of Blackstone are up more than three times since August 2017, while those of Carlyle are up around 80%.
Carlyle said it was raising an eighth U.S. buyout fund and a fifth European technology fund. The company is also exploring a new $8.5 billion Asia-focused buyout fund that is targeting its first close within the next two months, a person with knowledge of the fundraiser said.
Carlyle also plans to launch fundraising for a new pan-European buyout fund in the coming months, said a second person with knowledge of the situation.
Carlyle declined to comment on fundraising plans. It said in the second-quarter earnings report that it raised $19 billion in total this year.
Lee joined Carlyle in 2013 as deputy chief investment officer for corporate private equity and was named co-CEO of the company in 2017, only assuming the title in 2020.
Previously, he had a 21-year career with rival company Warburg Pincus.
His profile page is no longer available on the Carlyle website.
Carlyle has 26 offices on five continents, managing private equity and credit funds and private equity asset manager AlpInvest.
As of June 30, 2022, the company had $376 billion in assets under management, including $260 billion in interest-bearing assets, while capital available for future investment was $81 billion, according to its Sunday release.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/08/carlyle-ceo-kewsong-lee-steps-down-in-abrupt-early-departure.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- What were the long COVID health effects during the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron wave? August 8, 2022
- No damage was reported or expected after the 4.6-magnitude earthquake August 8, 2022
- UK Rain Forecast: Precise Date Will Rescue Heat Affected Areas Most Heavy Rain – MAPS | weather | News August 8, 2022
- Vanguard International: The Seven Manufacturing Industry Trends of 2022 August 8, 2022
- ‘Liger’ star Vijay Deverakonda unwilling to sign any more Bollywood projects; I found why August 8, 2022