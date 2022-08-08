Slaughter and May lawyer leaves to join White & Case





White & Case has bolstered its corporate mergers and acquisitions bank in London with the addition of a partner from Slaughter and May. Di Yu is joining the firm as a partner, a company statement said Monday. She is leaving after more than a decade at Slaughter and May, where she first joined as an intern in May 2012, according to her Linkedin profile. Yus’ expertise includes advising on public and private M&A transactions, joint ventures, capital raises and large-scale corporate reorganizations, among others, the statement added. Yu is the eighth mergers and acquisitions partner hired in London since the start of 2021, as he struggles to rebuild his ranks in London after a wave of exits. Recent departures include M&A partner Michael Mountain, who left the company for US rival Shearman & Sterling in July and financial regulatory partner Julia Smithers Excell in March, as well as a series of exits towards the end of 2021. Other recent White & Case hires in London include M&A partner David Lewis in January and Winston & Strawn debt financing partner Monica Barton in June. In the statement, John Reiss, global head of mergers and acquisitions at White & Cases, said: The addition of Di Yu in London supports this growth in a key jurisdiction and further strengthens our expertise and sector specialties. Slaughter and May’s partner exits have historically been rare, although the company has lost its business partner Murray Cox at Weil Gotshal & Eats at Slaughter and May had not provided comment at the time of publication.

