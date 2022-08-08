Pfizer signs $5.4 billion deal for sickle cell disease treatment





Comment this story Comment Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant turned cash-generating machine thanks to its coronavirus vaccine, brings Global Blood Therapeutics under a $5.4 billion all-cash deal announced Monday. The acquisition of the company behind one of the few FDA-approved treatments for sickle cell disease is the latest blockbuster deal for Pfizer, which was seeking veins of long-term growth following a financial windfall driven by its covid-19 vaccine. In May he spent $11.6 billion to swallow Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, which treats acute migraines. More recently he disbursed $6.7 billion for Arena Pharmaceuticals, which focuses on immuno-inflammatory diseases such as Crohn’s disease. Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla said the deal was to dedicate resources to new treatments for an underserved patient community. The deep market knowledge and scientific and clinical capabilities we have developed over three decades in the field of rare hematology will enable us to accelerate innovation for the sickle cell community and bring these treatments to patients. as quickly as possible, Bourla said. Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder in which red blood cells can become hard, sticky and sickle-shaped, leading to a range of health problems including infections and strokes. It affects about 100,000 Americans who are disproportionately of African, Middle Eastern and South Asian descent, according to CDC data. Ted Love, a physician who leads Global Blood Therapeutics as chief executive, said the Pfizer takeover will broaden and amplify his company’s impact while enabling it to power much-needed innovation in countries where medical resources are scarce. rare. Pfizer will pay $68.50 per share under the all-cash deal, representing a 7.3% premium to Global Blood Therapeutics’ closing price on Friday and a 42.7% premium to the Thursday’s close, before the Wall Street Journal announced that the two companies were in advanced merger discussions. This is a developing story and will be updated.

