How a 4-day work week could benefit the environment

According to proponents, reducing the working week to four days could have a beneficial effect on the climate. As well as improving worker well-being, they say reducing working hours can reduce carbon emissions. It’s what could be called a potential triple dividend policy, so something that can benefit the economy, society and also the environment, said Joe O’Connor, chief executive of the non-profit group 4 Day Week Global. There are not many policy interventions available to us that could have the kind of transformative impact that working time reduction could have.

Over the years, studies have documented a link between fewer working hours and lower emissions reductions which experts say can be the result of changes in travel, energy consumption and lifestyle. Data analysis looking at more than two dozen countries from 1970 to 2007, it was predicted that if working hours were reduced by 10%, there could be declines in ecological footprint, carbon footprint and carbon dioxide emissions of carbon by 12.1%, 14.6% and 4.2%, respectively.

The one thing we know from many years of data and various papers etc. is that the countries with short working hours tend to be the ones with low emissions, and the time reductions work tend to be associated with reducing emissions, said Juliette Schoreconomist and sociologist at Boston College who studies work, consumption and climate change.

For example, reduced working hours could affect people’s lives outside of work, said Marc Weisbrot, co-director of the Center for Economic and Political Research. He suggested that this type of change could lead people to adopt more environmentally friendly habits. They get used to a different lifestyle that consumes less because they have more time.

But those benefits would depend on a number of factors, experts point out, including how people choose to spend their free time. It is also essential, they said, to remember that reducing working hours is only one strategy among many to combat climate change.

No one is claiming that the four-day workweek is a silver bullet that will address all of our environmental concerns all at once, far from it, OConnor said. But can he be a very powerful facilitator and a very powerful contributor? I think it’s absolutely possible.

Transportation is the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, Schor said, and commuting is a big part of that.

In 2020, the transportation sector accounted for about 27% of total greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The potential benefits of reduced travel and travel were perhaps most visible during the early months of the coronavirus pandemic. When widespread stay-at-home orders were in place, emissions from driving, flying and industrial production were significantly reduced. Air quality in cities around the world has improved markedly, while global emissions have fallen.

Largely fueled by the pandemic, widespread adoption of remote and hybrid work models may mean many are already commuting less even if working five days a week, OConnor said, but the official adoption of a workweek of four days could benefit industries that are still largely in- person.

A November 2021 survey of 2,000 employees and 500 business leaders in the UK found that if all organizations introduced a four-day week, reducing commuting to work would overall reduce commuting by more than 691 million miles per week .

But the climate benefits of reduced travel could be negated, experts say, if people choose to spend their extra time traveling, particularly if they do so by car or plane.

Schor said it’s important for people to ask themselves: what are they going to do on day five, and what is the power consumption associated with that, and how does that compare to what would they have done?

Shorter working hours could lead to reductions in energy use, experts said.

According to a paper 2006, if the United States adopted European labor standards, the country would consume about 20% less energy. And if Europeans gave up on these shorter working weeks, the authors wrote, they would use around 25% more energy.

There is a definite relationship between production, consumption and carbon emissions, said Weisbrot, co-author of the 2006 paper.

Energy could also be conserved if fewer resources are needed to heat and cool large office buildings, Schor said, thereby reducing electricity demand.

When the Utah state government launched a trial of four days a week of work among its employees in 2008, a report predicted that closing buildings on Fridays would result in a decrease of at least 6,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year, The American scientist reported.

However, any potential gains in energy savings depend on how businesses and individuals use resources, Schor said.

For example, if an entire workplace closes on the fifth day, it would help less to reduce consumption if the office remains open to accommodate employees who take different days off. Energy consumption could also increase overall if people spend their day off at home or elsewhere doing activities that would use more resources than if they were at work.

It’s possible that working fewer hours could lead some people to have a bigger carbon footprint, but experts say research suggests most people are likely to adopt more sustainable lifestyles.

The majority view revolves around the idea that hard work often leads to hard life, OConnor said. By giving people extra time, you allow people more time to make sustainable life choices.

One theory, Schor said, is that people who work more and have less free time tend to do things in more carbon-intensive ways, like choosing faster modes of transportation or buying convenience foods. Convenience is often carbon intensive and people opt for convenience when pressed for time.

Meanwhile, some research suggests that those who work less may be more likely to engage in traditionally low-carbon activities, such as spending time with family or sleeping.

When we talk about the four-day workweek and the environment, we focus on the tangible, but in fact, in a way, the biggest potential benefit here is in the intangible, OConnor said. It’s in the shift from a focus on hard work to a focus on smart work. It’s the cultural shift in the way we work and the impact that might have on the way we live, and I think that’s the piece that’s really groundbreaking.

But the decision to drastically reduce working hours should not be made in isolation, he and other experts said.