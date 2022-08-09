Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,669.17, up 49.04 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.28%, to $39.08 on 13.9 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 45 cents, or 0.81%, to $55.80 on 13.8 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 67 cents, or 3.32%, to $20.84 on 10.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up to seven cents, or 0.30%, to $23.65 on eight million shares. Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up six cents, or 2.8%, to $2.20 on 7.9 million shares. UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX). Materials. Unchanged at 48 cents on 6.6 million shares. Companies in the news: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Up 73 cents or 3.43% to $21.99. Cenovus Energy Inc. has signed a US$300 million deal which it says marks another step in its long-term strategy to integrate its heavy oil production with its refining capacity. The Calgary-based oil company announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement with British energy giant BP to buy the remaining 50% of the BP-Husky Toledo refinery in Ohio. The two companies have also signed a multi-year product supply agreement. Cenovus has owned the remaining 50% of the Toledo refinery since its merger with Husky Energy in 2021. When the transaction closes before the end of the year, Cenovus will take over operations of the refinery, which is currently operated by BP. The more than 580 employees at the Toledo refinery will become Cenovus employees. Nutrien Ltd. (TSX: NTR). Up $1.60 or 1.48% to $109.99. Saskatoon-based fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. has named Ken Seitz president and CEO after a months-long global talent search. The company says Seitz, who served as interim CEO since January and previously ran its potash operation, brings 25 years of farming and mining experience to the role. Nutrien says it has achieved record results under Seitz’s leadership amid sweeping changes in agricultural markets and unprecedented global food security challenges. Russ Girling, chairman of Nutrien’s board, says the company’s record performance during some of the industry’s most turbulent times underscores the strength of Seitz’s leadership. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Up 67 cents or 3.32% to $20.84. Barrick Gold Corp. saw its second-quarter profits climb nearly 20% from a year ago, when it struggled with high inflation in Canada for nearly 40 years. The Toronto-based gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said Monday its profit for the period ended June 30 was $488 million, up nearly 19% from 411 million in the same quarter last year. Earnings were 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, compared with 23 cents per share a year ago. In a call with analysts, Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said the company managed to post profits despite economic and global headwinds. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 8, 2022. The Canadian Press

