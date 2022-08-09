Alpha Lithium Receives Conditional Approval of an Upgrade to its Listing on the Tier 1 Canadian Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (Alpha or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from one of Canada’s major stock exchanges, the NEO Exchange, to list its common shares (the Shares) and certain warrants (the Mandates) for trade.

Upon listing on the NEO Exchange, the Company will delist from TMX Group’s Canadian venture capital exchange, TSXV. Trading in the Company’s securities will not be disrupted in any way.

Final listing approval is subject to the Company’s compliance with certain standard and customary conditions prescribed by the NEO Exchange. A timeline for graduation will be announced once the society receives final approval. Upon listing on the NEO Exchange, the Shares and Warrants will continue to trade in Canada under the same symbols ALLI and ALLI.WT, respectively, and the Shares will continue to trade under the symbol APHLF in the United States. .

Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, said: As the company continues to make significant operational progress, an upgrade to a more senior exchange was a natural progression. Following the upgrade to NEO, we expect to attract more interest from the world’s largest and most influential institutional investors. The NEO Exchange is also very focused on providing a customer-focused service to companies that qualify to be listed. We expect this upgrade to be a win for current investors, a win for the Company, and a win for potential investors.

In connection with the planned listing, the NEO Exchange has requested the Company to make minor adjustments to its current General Equity Incentive Plan and to file an Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan (the Diet 2022) to comply with the requirements of the NEO Exchange. The 2022 Plan is subject to shareholder approval, which the Company will seek at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company.

About NEO Exchange

NEO Exchange is a senior and progressive Canadian exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers in a fair, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides equal trading access to all Canadian-listed securities. The NEO Exchange lists risk-free companies and investment products looking for an exchange that enables investor confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unfettered access to market data.

About Alpha Lithium (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)

Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of Salars de Tolillar and Hombre Muerto. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salt flats, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighbors of multi-billion dollar lithium players. dollars in the heart of the famous Lithium Triangle. At Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our presence by more than 5,000 hectares (12,570 acres) in one of the highest quality and longest producing lithium salt flats in the world. Other companies in the region researching lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in the Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica SA in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in the Salar de Cauchari.

