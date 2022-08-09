Business
Alpha Lithium has conditionally approved the listing upgrade to
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Lithium Corporation (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1) (Alpha or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from one of Canada’s major stock exchanges, the NEO Exchange, to list its common shares (the Shares) and certain warrants (the Mandates) for trade.
Upon listing on the NEO Exchange, the Company will delist from TMX Group’s Canadian venture capital exchange, TSXV. Trading in the Company’s securities will not be disrupted in any way.
Final listing approval is subject to the Company’s compliance with certain standard and customary conditions prescribed by the NEO Exchange. A timeline for graduation will be announced once the society receives final approval. Upon listing on the NEO Exchange, the Shares and Warrants will continue to trade in Canada under the same symbols ALLI and ALLI.WT, respectively, and the Shares will continue to trade under the symbol APHLF in the United States. .
Brad Nichol, President and CEO of Alpha, said: As the company continues to make significant operational progress, an upgrade to a more senior exchange was a natural progression. Following the upgrade to NEO, we expect to attract more interest from the world’s largest and most influential institutional investors. The NEO Exchange is also very focused on providing a customer-focused service to companies that qualify to be listed. We expect this upgrade to be a win for current investors, a win for the Company, and a win for potential investors.
In connection with the planned listing, the NEO Exchange has requested the Company to make minor adjustments to its current General Equity Incentive Plan and to file an Amended and Restated Equity Incentive Plan (the Diet 2022) to comply with the requirements of the NEO Exchange. The 2022 Plan is subject to shareholder approval, which the Company will seek at the next annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company.
About NEO Exchange
NEO Exchange is a senior and progressive Canadian exchange that brings together investors and capital raisers in a fair, efficient and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, the NEO Exchange puts investors first and provides equal trading access to all Canadian-listed securities. The NEO Exchange lists risk-free companies and investment products looking for an exchange that enables investor confidence, quality liquidity and broad awareness, including unfettered access to market data.
About Alpha Lithium (TSXV: ALLI) (OTC: APHLF) (Germany WKN: A3CUW1)
Alpha Lithium is a team of industry professionals and experienced stakeholders focused on the development of Salars de Tolillar and Hombre Muerto. In Tolillar, we have assembled 100% ownership of what may be one of Argentina’s last undeveloped lithium salt flats, encompassing 27,500 hectares (67,954 acres), neighbors of multi-billion dollar lithium players. dollars in the heart of the famous Lithium Triangle. At Hombre Muerto, we continue to expand our presence by more than 5,000 hectares (12,570 acres) in one of the highest quality and longest producing lithium salt flats in the world. Other companies in the region researching lithium brines or currently in production include Orocobre Limited, Galaxy Lithium, Livent Corporation and POSCO in Salar del Hombre Muerto; Orocobre in the Salar Olaroz; Eramine SudAmerica SA in Salar de Centenario; and Gangfeng and Lithium Americas in the Salar de Cauchari.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ALPHA LITHIUM CORPORATION
Brad Nichol
Brad Nichol
President, CEO and Director
For more information:
Alpha Lithium Investor Relations
Tel: +1 844 592 6337
[email protected]
www.alphalithium.com/
Forward-looking statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the results of other testing and exploration of the brine process and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with securities regulators. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated due to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management when prepared, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company will publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements included as expressly required by applicable law.
Neither the NEO Bourse, the TSXV nor the Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) of the TSXV accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this press release.
