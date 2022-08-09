Stock market sayings often have a kernel of truth

Investment guru Peter Lynch poses for a photo in 1993. (Photo by James Schnepf/Liaison) Getty Images



Stock market sayings often have a core of wisdom and sometimes a grain of lies. Here are some market quotes you are likely to hear.

Buy on the guns, sell on the trumpets.

This saying is often attributed to Nathan Rothschild, a London financier at the time of Napoleon (circa 1810). Scholars question whether he said it, but it is neither here nor there. Buying on bad news is often a smart way to invest.

It sounds like a saying of Warren Buffett, often considered the greatest living investor: Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful.

Most people see the logic in this approach, but few have the courage to implement it at a time when concerns are rife. A recent example: On March 13, 2020, President Donald Trump declared Covid-19 a national emergency. If you had bought stocks that day, a year later, you would have gone up about 48%.

No one has ever gone bankrupt by taking a profit.

This is sometimes attributed to Bernard Baruch (1870-1965, financier and adviser to President Woodrow Wilson) and sometimes to speculator Jesse Livermore (1877-1940).

Although the statement is (tautologically) true, it can be misleading. Suppose you bought Microsoft

MSFT

on March 31, 1986 and sold three years later. You had a nice profit, 263%. But if you had held out until 2000, you would have made a profit of 55,536%.

Or suppose you bought Nvidia (NVDA) ten years ago and sold a year later. Your gain: 7%. If you had hung on for the full ten years, it would have been 5,771%.

A directly opposite saying is Cut your losses and let your profits run (author unknown). I don’t approve of either. I think you have to make a stock-by-stock judgment based primarily on what you think the outlook for the company is, not past price action.

Sell ​​in May and go away.

This saying dates back to at least the middle of the 19e-century Britain. For many years, that was largely true in the US market. Until 2012, the bulk of market gains occurred from November to April, and results were much weaker from May to October.

Over the past decade, however, as a study by Ned Davis Research shows, the results for the two periods have been very close: 5.7% on average for the lowest duration and 6.0% for the highest. strong.

It’s not surprising. Whenever a simple rule in the stock market is found that works, people change their behavior accordingly. And then the effect is likely to decrease or disappear.

The four most dangerous words in investing are different this time around.

Sir John Templeton, one of my investment idols, said this. Of course, stock market patterns can always change. But in my experience, history tends to repeat itself, with variations.

If you are in the market, you should know that there will be declines.

Peter Lynch, who has compiled a fabulous track record as manager of the Fidelity Magellan Fund, said this in a television interview.

He went on to say, “Much more money was lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than was lost in the corrections themselves.

I agree with Lynch. There will be recessions and there will be bear markets, but even expert economists are poor at predicting when they will occur. It is generally wise to stay fully invested.

The function of economic forecasts is to make astrology respectable.

This one comes from economist John Kenneth Galbraith. I can testify, based on the Derby of Economic Forecasting Talent (DEFT), which I have run for many years, that financial amateurs and professionals consistently miss turning points in areas such as oil prices, interest rates interest, inflation and economic growth.

The market climbs a wall of concern

This one is my personal favourite. Think of the traumatic events this country has endured. A terrorist attack on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon in 2001. Hard recessions in 1981, 2008 and 2020. A pandemic since early 2020.

Add to that the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, difficult relations with Russia and China, political discord within our own country and several bearish stock markets.

With all this, one would think that stock market returns have been mediocre. Far from there. Through July 29, 2020, stocks have averaged 10.04% over the past 30 years, 10.84% ​​over the past 50 years, and 10.71% over the past 70 years.

John Dorfman is president of Dorfman Value Investments in Boston. He can be reached at [email protected]. He or his clients may own or trade the stocks discussed in this column.