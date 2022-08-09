Business
Equity cap session muted amid busy week of inflation data
U.S. stocks closed nearly flat on Monday after giving up earlier gains as investors approached the latter part of earnings season and braced for a week loaded with inflation data.
The S&P 500 tumbled into negative territory, capping the session at 0.1% after the benchmark index posted three straight weeks of gains on Friday. The Nasdaq fell by roughly the same margin as an economic warning from Nividia (NVDA) weighed on tech peers. The tech-focused index fell after rising 1% in intraday trading. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up about 0.1%.
Meme stocks surged Monday despite no news to drive the stock up. Bed, bath and beyond (BBBY) soared to 50%, while GameStop (EMG) and AMC (CMAr) each increased by approximately 12% and 17%, respectively. The moves came amid renewed attention to names on Reddit’s Wallstreetbets message board.
Elsewhere in the markets, shares of Nividia (NVDA) fell nearly 7% after the company said its second-quarter revenue would drop 19% of the previous quarter. The warning comes as the gaming industry more broadly sees consumers buying fewer discretionary items such as laptops and video game consoles.
Shares mixed finish in Friday’s session after a booming jobs report showed the US economy added twice as many jobs in July as expected. The Department of Labor reported non-farm payrolls increased by 528,000 last monthrenewing fears that the Federal Reserve will proceed with aggressive interest rate hikes to slow demand and lower inflation.
This likely signals a reduced risk of a near-term recession, but, in our view, increases the risk of a hard landing over time as strong data means the Fed has more work to do. said Bank of America economists led by Michael Gapen. in a note on Friday.
The bank also revised up its projections for rate hikes by another 25 basis points, forecasting hikes of 50 basis points in September and November and 25 basis points in December.
Investors are expected for three major inflation readings this week: the all-important consumer price index (CPI), producer price index (PPI) and unit labor costs, a measurement of all wages paid to employees.
The closely watched CPI for July, due Wednesday, is expected to show a slight moderation from last month’s reading, mainly helped by lower gasoline prices. The figure, however, is still expected to show inflation climbing at the fastest pace in four decades.
Economists polled by Bloomberg predict that the broadest measure of the CPI rose 8.7% in July, a figure that would mark a slight slowdown from 9.1% in June. During the month, the CPI should post an increase of 0.2%, against 1.3% last month.
Earnings season is winding down, with about 87% of S&P 500 companies reporting actual second-quarter earnings year-to-date. But other major reports are still set to be released, with revenue from names like Disney, (SAY), Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY), Tyson Foods (TSN) and Rivian Automotive (SHORE) in theaters this week.
