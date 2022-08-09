D-Wave Lists on NYSE After Closing of SPAC Deal





Vancouver quantum computing startup D-Wave is now listed on the New York Stock Exchange. D-Wave debuted on Monday under the symbol QBTS after announcing last week that it had completed its business combination with DPCM Capital Inc. The company originally announced plans to list a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in February. D-Wave had hoped the deal would bring in $340 million in gross proceeds, however, SEC filings show the company’s shareholders repurchased just over $291 million in stock at a price of $10.01 per share. As reported by The Globe and Mailthe deal also included a separate commitment of US$40 million from new and existing investors, including Canadian pension fund PSP Investments, Japans NEC Corporation, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Yorkville Advisors and Aegis Group Partners. D-Wave plans to use the proceeds of the transaction to further accelerate its delivery of quantum applications in production for blue-chip customers and to build on the more than 200 U.S. patents that have been granted to D-Wave since. his creation. Founded in 1999, D-Wave has been a longtime staple of the Canadian tech ecosystem and is known as the first startup to deliver a commercially available quantum computer. RELATED: Sonder Makes Nasdaq Debut After SPAC Deal Closes D-Wave received $40 million in funding in 2021 from the federal government to support the development of $120 million in quantum computing hardware and software systems. The company’s systems are used by some of the most advanced organizations in the world, including investor NEC Corporation, Volkswagen, DENSO, Lockheed Martin, Forschungszentrum Jlich, University of Southern California and Los Alamos National Laboratory. Despite its long history, which saw more than $376.8 million raised before going public, D-Wave has struggled to become a sustainable company. The globe reported in 2020 that the company had only secured US$75 million in customer contracts over its lifetime. Wave D would have raised $40 million in funding in 2020 in a recapitalization that reduced D-Waves’ valuation to less than $213.5 million from $565.1 million. This has led long-time investors, such as the venture capital arm of the US Central Intelligence Agency and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, to see their holdings drop significantly. Current CEO Alan Baratz replaced longtime D-Wave CEO Vern Brownell in 2020, who reportedly stepped in to accelerate the company’s go-to-market efforts. The company also made changes to other senior executives and longtime board members. SEC filings show D-Wave generated $6.3 million in revenue in 2021 and $5.2 million in 2020. In its NYSE debut, D-Wave shares rose from $8.98 at market open and peaked at just over $12 before closing at $10.

