



Bangla Bond debuts on the London Stock Exchange on November 11, 2019. Photo: collected “>







Bangla Bond debuts on the London Stock Exchange on November 11, 2019. Photo: collected

A $9.5 million taka-denominated bond debuted on the London Stock Exchange today, at a historic moment for Bangladesh. The Bangla Bond debt certificate is backed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector arm of the World Bank Group. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. In a statement, IFC said, “This is the first-ever Bangladeshi taka-denominated transaction issued in international markets. The bond is issued at an inaugural session indicating that the Bangladeshi taka bond, raising BDT 800 million (about $9.5 million) to expand the operations and distribution of PRAN Group, one of the leading Bangladeshi processed food and beverage manufacturers, and a major private sector employer in the country. The bond, dubbed Bangla, has just been listed on the London Stock Exchange, a press release said. The three-year bond was placed with asset managers dedicated to emerging markets, with the deal arranged by Standard Chartered Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Proceeds from the bonds will be used to provide financing to the PRAN Group, build its transformational capacity and deepen the reach of rural distribution. The London Stock Exchange today welcomed the listing to its main market. Nikhil Rathi, CEO, London Stock Exchange Plc and Director of International Development, LSEG, said: This historic bond from IFC paves the way for the opening of the global Bengali bond market and raises the profile of the Bangladeshi Taka internationally. . London is a leading exchange for local currency issues, with Masala, Dim Sum and Komodo bonds raising over $23 billion in our markets. We are delighted to welcome Bangladeshi Taka to London and congratulate IFC on its pioneering transaction. IFC Vice President for Asia and the Pacific, Nena Stoiljkovic, said: The bangla bond, issued by triple-A rated IFC, will help provide taka-denominated solutions to fast-growing companies in the sectors of agribusiness, manufacturing and financial services. We look forward to remaining an active partner in Bangladesh’s journey to greater prosperity. IFC Vice President and Treasurer John Gandolfo said, The issuance of the inaugural Bengali bond is an important innovation in capital markets and a milestone for Bangladesh. IFC is committed to expanding local currency financing in emerging markets. In Bangladesh, we plan to continue issuing Taka bonds to fund local currency transactions. Bangladesh’s Minister of Finance, AHM Mustafa Kamal hailed the issuance of the first Bangla Bond, saying: The issuance of the Bangla Taka Bond is the start of a long journey to our destination. About IFC IFC – a sister organization to the World Bank and a member of the World Bank Group – is the world’s largest development institution focused on the private sector in emerging markets. We work with more than 2,000 companies around the world, using our capital, expertise and influence to create markets and opportunities where they are needed most. In fiscal year 2019, we provided more than $19 billion in long-term financing to developing countries, leveraging the power of the private sector to end extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity. For more information, visit www.ifc.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailystar.net/business/bangla-bond-makes-debut-london-stock-exchange-1825657 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos