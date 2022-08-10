Business
Investors bemoan low liquidity in stocks on Mexican exchanges as more companies delist
Mexico City – Not only is the lack of initial public offerings (IPOs) affecting the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV), but the stocks’ low liquidity limits their appeal to investors, although there is a window of opportunity that could increase the number of companies interested in using the BMV to raise capital, according to analysts consulted by Bloomberg line.
It does not help that there is low liquidity, which does not help the attractiveness of the markets, said Luis Gonzalico-director of investments at Franklin Templeton Investments.
Stock liquidity refers to how quickly shares of a stock can be bought or sold without a substantial impact on the stock price. Stocks with low liquidity can be difficult to sell and may result in a greater loss for investors if they are unable to sell the stock when they wish.
Low liquidity occurs when an issuer’s shares show little activity and therefore low volume, meaning that those shares tend to show sharp price moves with little movement due to lack of trades.
According to Gonzali, the market seeks to drive down transaction costs because high volume lowers costs; and there is price discovery, or the establishment of an adequate action price, which means that securities can move and adapt to news or movements in general.
There are only 35 companies listed on the BMV that are considered to have high liquidity, five of which represent 60% of the weight in the entire stock market due to their high capitalization value. The remaining 74% is considered low liquidity, according to BMV data.
However, the stock market is an important source of financing from which medium-sized companies can always benefit, according to Valentine Mendozaassociate director of equity research at Activating Mexico.
A falling stock market
So far this year, three companies have applied for delisting from the BMV: Airline Aeromxico Group announced that it was looking for a more liquid market, just like the poultry giant Bachoco and, more recently, retail giant Sanborn Groupthe last part of the billionaire tycoon’s business empire Carlos Slim.
The desertion is also taking place during an IPO drought, which has now lasted nearly five years.
Four years after the entry of a new player, the Bolsa Institucional de Valores (BIVA), the companies that have entered the market have shown little movement.
Work must be done to increase the investor base so that the shares of these companies are more tradable, there is more depth and the value they have is recognized, according to Carlos Gonzalezdirector of stock market analysis and strategy at My ex.
One of the reasons for the low tradability of company shares is the low number of shares sold in the market, since most of them are in the hands of family members who do not want to lose control of their businesses, he said.
Nearshoring: A window of opportunity?
The problem of the Mexican stock market is structural, and it is even part of a vicious circle due to the lack of investors, who are not interested in the local market due to the lack of commercial companies. In turn, companies do not want to enter the market due to the low number of investors.
However, the economic change generated by the arrival of new companies through nearshoring could present an opportunity for the stock market, according to Mendoza.
With the closeness momentum we’re experiencing in the economy, I don’t know if we’ll eventually see more of the names or options of companies that may be looking to raise capital to take advantage of such opportunities, a- he declared.
In contrast, Franklin Templetons Gonzali said such a growth opportunity is unlikely, as they are foreign or internationally listed companies seeking to be part of the supply chain in Mexico or close. of the target market, namely the United States.
I don’t think if nearshoring increases the number of market participants will increase, he said.
A company interested in registering with BIVA is Globcashthe operator of Casa Mazatln.
The company’s IPO, however, has been postponed to September 13, according to its offering prospectus.
Sources
2/ https://www.bloomberglinea.com/english/investors-bemoan-mexican-stock-exchanges-low-share-liquidity-as-more-companies-delist/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Commuting, DIY Outing: New Normal in UK After Covid Control Ends | UK News August 9, 2022
- Valorant Patch Notes 5.03 – Valorant Wiki Guides August 9, 2022
- CDC advisers say young, vaccinated, healthy and well protected from COVID August 9, 2022
- Issey Miyake: the Japanese fashion designer dies at the age of 84 | cultural | Report on arts, music and lifestyle in Germany | DW August 9, 2022
- Less than a third of hepatitis C patients receive timely treatment August 9, 2022