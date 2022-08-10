Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies were trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,578.30, down 90.87 points.) Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 32 cents, or 1.54%, to $21.16 on 15.3 million shares.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,578.30, down 90.87 points.) Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 32 cents, or 1.54%, to $21.16 on 15.3 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.27%, to $55.95 on 13.8 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.36%, to $39.22 on 12.5 million shares. UEX Corp. (TSX: UEX). Materials. Unchanged at 48 cents on 7.6 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Down four cents, or 0.18%, to $21.95 on 6.5 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Down three cents, or 0.13%, to $23.62 on 5.8 million shares. Companies in the news: Recipe Unlimited Corp. (TSX: RECP). Up $6.15, or 45.52%, to $19.66. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. proposed to privatize Recipe Unlimited Corp. in the last phase of the nearly 140-year-old restoration company. The deal announced Tuesday by Recipe Unlimited assigns a $1.2 billion valuation to Canada’s oldest and largest full-service restaurant chain, which counts Swiss Chalet, Harvey’s and The Keg among its nearly two dozen restaurants. brands. Fairfax is already the majority shareholder of Recipe Unlimited, holding 38.5% of the capital at the end of last year for about 61% of the voting rights. The other major shareholder is Cara Holdings Ltd., the Phelan family’s holding company, which would continue to invest in the business once it goes private. BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO). Down 36 cents or 0.38% at $95.11. BRP Inc. says it was the target of a cyberattack that forced it to temporarily suspend operations. The maker of snowmobiles and other recreational vehicles says it took immediate action to contain “malicious cybersecurity activity” it detected on Monday. He says his IT staff and outside cybersecurity experts are working to secure his system and support his internal investigation. The company did not specify what information, if any, was compromised in the incident. He warned that suspending the system could delay transactions with customers and suppliers. BRP brands include Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and Can-Am vehicles. MTY Food Group. (TSX: MTY). Up $2.33 or 3.99% to reach $60.70. MTY Food Group Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with BBQ Holdings Inc. The operator and franchisor of restaurants such as Bton Rouge Steakhouse and Bar, Big Smoke Burger and Manchu Wok will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BBQ Holdings for a cash consideration of US$17.25 per share representing a total transaction value of approximately US$200 million, including BBQ Holdings’ net debt. According to MTY, once the transaction is completed, BBQ Holdings will become a subsidiary of the company and its shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq. BBQ Holdings is a franchisor and operator of casual dining restaurants in 37 states in the United States, Canada and the United Arab Emirates. The terms and conditions of the agreement have been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-5678146 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos