Business
Tech leads stocks lower ahead of July CPI print
U.S. stocks extended losses on Tuesday as investors weighed earnings and braced for a key inflation report due out on Wednesday.
The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 0.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2% as a warning from Micron Technology (IN) weighed on chip and tech stocks.
Micron shares fell 3.7% after the memory chipmaker said its fourth-quarter revenue could be at or below the lower end of a guidance range provided in the call to the company’s results on June 30.
Microns’ announcement comes a day after its chip industry counterpart Nvidia (NVDA) said its second-quarter revenue would drop 19% compared to the previous quarter, with the games sector being more widely affected by the decline in consumer purchases of discretionary items such as laptops and video game consoles.
Michael J. Wilson, chief investment officer of Morgan Stanley, and David J. Kostin, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs warned in separate notes earlier this week that corporate profit margins are expected to shrink next year as businesses face severe cost pressures.
As end-consumer prices continue to rise at a rapid rate, producer prices are rising at double the rate, Wilson wrote in a note on Monday, adding that some analyst estimates of higher margins in 2023 are unrealistic. due to continued cost pressures and declining demand.
Of the nearly 90% of S&P 500 companies that reported in the second quarter, companies that disclosed negative earnings surprises saw no price change on average two days before the earnings release until two days after the earnings release, compared to the five-year average price decline of 2.4% during that same window for companies reporting negative earnings surprises, according to data from FactSet research.
The market did not punish S&P 500 companies that reported negative EPS surprises on average, pointed out John Butters, senior earnings analyst at FactSet.
This reality echoes the sentiment of Wilson and Kostin, who flagged skepticism around the recent rally and indicated that markets are at odds with the earnings outlook.
Revenue from companies such as Coinbase (PIECE OF MONEY) and (RBLX) will be closely monitored after market close.
Investors are eagerly awaiting the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July due out on Wednesday,
The headline reading should reflect a slight moderation last month from the previous print, mainly helped by lower gasoline prices. The figure, however, is still expected to show inflation climbing at the fastest pace in four decades. Economists polled by Bloomberg predict that the broadest measure of the CPI rose 8.7% a year in July.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
