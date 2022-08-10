Connect with us

Stock market holiday: NSE, BSE to remain closed today on Muharram

4 mins ago

Stock market holiday: Because of Muharram, there will be no trading activity on the stock exchange today. According to information available on the official website of BSE, trading on BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and NSE (National Stock Exchange) will remain closed throughout the Tuesday session, i.e. 9 August 2022.

According to the list of 2022 stock exchange holidays, which is available on BSE’s official website bseindia.com, there will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivatives segment and SLB segment today. .

According to the list of trading holidays in August 2022, trading in the foreign exchange derivatives segment and the interest rate derivatives segment will also remain suspended today.

In the commodities segment, trading will remain suspended in the morning session from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. but will remain open in the evening session from 5:00 p.m.

Muharram is one of the stock market holidays in August 2022. The other two stock market holidays falling in August 2022 are Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. Trading at NSE and BSE will remain suspended for Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on August 15, 2022 and August 31, 2022 respectively. On August 15 and August 31, 2022, there will be no trading activity in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivatives Segment and SLB Segment. Trading in the commodity derivatives segment will remain closed morning and evening on August 15, 2022, while on August 31, 2022, trading in the commodity derivatives segment will remain closed only in the morning.

After a lackluster opening in Monday’s session, the Indian stock market pared early losses and finished near intraday highs. Propelled by the purchase of electricity, metals, capital goods and auto stocks, the Nifty 50 index ended up 127 points at 17,525 while BSE Sensex gained 465 points and closed at 58 853 levels. The Nifty Bank index jumped 316 points and closed at 38,237 points.

Global equities also rose as bond yields pared their recent soar and investors weighed the prospect of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes against reassuring earnings. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones gained 0.09%, the Nasdaq fell 0.10%, the S&P 500 went south 0.12% while the Small Cap 2000 gained 1.10% during Monday’s session.

