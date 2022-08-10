Is the stock market open today? Check NSE, BSE, MCX Trading Timing





Stock market holiday: All trading activities across the country will be closed today on Muharram’s account, including stock market action. On Tuesday, August 9, all trading operations, including equity, currency and derivatives markets, will be closed for the entire session on the Bombay Stock Exchange, or BSE, according to its website. Similarly, trading operations on the National Stock Exchange, or NSE, will also be suspended today for the entire session amid Muharram. However, the commodity markets will observe public holidays only during the morning session, i.e. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, but trading will take place on Tuesday evenings from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Similarly, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX) will resume trading from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Stock market holidays in August In addition to the Muharram holiday, trading will remain suspended on August 15 (Monday) as India celebrates its 76th Independence Day, and August 31 (Wednesday) on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Stock market holidays in 2022 After August 31, 2022, the next stock market holiday will fall in the month of October, which means there is no holiday in September. The exchanges will remain closed four more times in October and November. The days are October 5 (Wednesday), October 24 (Monday) and October 26 (Wednesday) because of Dussehra, Diwali or Laxmi Pujan and Diwali Balipratipada respectively. In November, there will be a commercial holiday on November 8 (Tuesday) due to Gurunanak Jayanti. A total of 13 public holidays have been declared in the calendar year 2022. Indian equity benchmarks closed near a four-month high on Aug. 8, helped by foreign investor buying, falling crude oil prices and gains in auto stocks and metals. At the close, the Sensex was up 465.14 points, or 0.80%, at 58,853.07, and the Nifty was up 127.60 points, or 0.73%, at 17,525.10 . Amid mixed global indices, the Indian market began slow but sustained gains as the day progressed and ended the session near the day’s high. Sustained FII buying and falling oil prices are the main drivers of the ongoing market rally. Heavyweights played a big role in today’s rise, while PSU banks remained under pressure following weak results from major PSB, said Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services. Western markets continued to advance after strong US jobs data eased fears of a recession. The week ahead is busy in terms of economic data, with domestic investors bracing for the release of inflation figures as well as manufacturing output data to gauge the strength of the economy, he added. Among sectors, the Nifty Autos, Energy and Metals indexes rose 1% each, while Nifty Bank rose 0.8%. Read it Recent news and recent news here

