Bitcoin Drops to Support as Imminent CPI Print Shakes Crypto and Stock Markets





Crypto and equity markets fell slightly on August 9 as traders got a little nervous ahead of tomorrow’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. The details of the print will determine whether the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes are effective in curbing runaway inflation and this could impact the magnitude of future hikes. Earlier in the week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested that the July data would reflect the peak of inflation in the United States and that any recession would be mild to moderate. Right now, the consensus is that the July data will be lower than the all-time high of 9.1% seen in June. The price of energy commodities (oil, natural gas) fell significantly in July and the Fed hopes that previous consecutive increases of 0.75 basis points will combat the surge in prices in other parts of the economy. As usual, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and most altcoins pulled back as traders cut risk ahead of the CPI print. BTC price dropped to $22,800, while Ether corrected to $1,670. The rationale that traders are sheltering in stablecoins is reasonable, but from a technical analysis standpoint, the August 9th pullback is simply a test of lower support after the latest support-resistance reversal in the last week, and large-cap assets like ETH and BTC continue to trade within their multi-week ranges. Traders Shelter Until CPI Releases According to independent market analyst Michal van de Poppe, the fear surrounding the August 10 CPI is unjustified and once the round of retesting is complete, the price of BTC is expected to rally towards $28,000. #Bitcoins correct for several reasons. (Unwarranted) fears amid CPI data tomorrow.

The resistance around $24.3000 continues to be resistance. Expecting to see a test around $23-23.2k, the trend continues. Another resistance test -> breakout towards $28K. pic.twitter.com/hqcJ6Ry64c Michal van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) August 9, 2022 Adding to the narrative that the current pullback is expected, trader @52kskew suggested that BTC price action is affected by a healthy perp unwind as spot Bitcoin is sold at logical resistance. $BTC Healthy relaxation in ongoing perps.

spot sold to a logic resistor. pic.twitter.com/Fj8hgSjDNV (@52kskew) August 9, 2022 Pseudonymous trader Big Smokey Explain that the market-wide correction simply reduces the risks for traders waiting for the CPI print this week. Just a little bit of risk from traders waiting for this week’s CPI print. Up or down, who knows, but some traders seem to be interpreting recent Fed+ post CPI print market performance statements as a sign that they’ve gone dovish. Always swinging place sucks personally. Big Smokey (@big_smokey1) August 9, 2022 According to Big Smokey, the trend for traders to interpret recent Fed+ post CPI print market performance statements as dovish continues and if this trend continues, the market could rebound if the inflation numbers are lower. to those of June. Analyst Dylan LeClair, meanwhile, believes that in the grand scheme of things stocks are in the latter stages of an equity bear market rally and he suggested that BTC will sweep swing lows over the next six to 12 months if a 1.0 correlation event occurs product. I believe we are in the latter stages of a bearish rally in equities (if not over already) BTC won’t take a bid on a major stock market sell-off i have some dry powder set aside for correlation to a 1.0 event which will likely occur within the next 6-12 months pic.twitter.com/Fx1iARy8ZO Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) August 9, 2022 The total market capitalization of the cryptocurrency now stands at $1.09 trillion and the Bitcoin dominance rate is 40.5%. The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

