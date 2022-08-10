Haitai Solar Completes Beijing Stock Exchange IPO





Solar Haitithe new energy supplier based in China, announced that it has completed the process of its initial public offering and started trading on the Beijing Stock Exchange since August 8, 2022, with 53.82 million shares issued. Trading under stock code 835985 at 9.05 RMB per share, the successful listing marks an important milestone for Haitai Solar as it seeks to establish itself as a new energy powerhouse, according to a statement from the company. With the new capital injection, the company aims to further strengthen its leadership in the growing renewable energy sector and deliver more value to existing and future shareholders, partners. In addition, the IPO will also help achieve net zero emissions goals and drive the global energy transition, the statement continued. “We are pleased to see Haitai Solar successfully listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, which marks an important milestone as we strive to build the company into a new energy powerhouse. The new capital injection, coupled with the growing profile of Haitai Solar in the global market at a rapidly growing stage and scale, will greatly enhance our competitive advantages and greatly contribute to securing its leading position in the industry,” said Wang Yong, President of Haitai Solar. Haitai Solar focuses its operations on five business divisions: PV Modules, Power Plant, Mounting System, Energy Storage and Hydrogen Energy. Since its establishment in 2006, it has expanded its business to global customers and partners and has been recognized as a Tier 1 module manufacturer, with a total global production capacity of 8 GW. It was also ranked among the top 10 photovoltaic enterprises in China by shipments. “Looking forward, we are confident in Haitai Solar’s ability to achieve long-term sustainable growth through the strategy that focuses on expanding production, improving quality and technological innovation.” , concluded Yong.

