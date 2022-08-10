Dow Jones Futures Fall: Market Rally Faces Inflation Report; Nvidia dives into this warning

Dow Jones futures were down after Monday’s stock action. On Wednesday, a key inflation report, the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index, is due out. And Nvidia stock plunged more than 6% after the chip giant issued a revenue warning in the current quarter.







X









American international (AIG), Novavax (NVAX), medical shock wave (TO CRUSH) and Interactive Take-Two (TWO) were the main drivers of earnings after Monday’s close.

AIG shares rose almost 1%. Vaccine maker Novavax slumped 33% after slashing its 2022 revenue forecast due to lack of demand for its Covid-19 vaccine. Shockwave jumped nearly 8% in early trade. Video game maker Take-Two fell about 7%.

Meanwhile, Perrigo (PRGO),PlanetFitness (PLNT) and Ralphlauren (RL) will report ahead of Tuesday’s opener.

Stock Market Today: Nvidia Stock Market Plunges

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.1%, extending Friday’s slight losses.

Among listed index funds, the Nasdaq 100 tracker Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) fell 0.3% and the SPDR S&P 500 (TO SPY) fell 0.1%.

Graphics chip manufacturer Nvidia (NVDA) sparked a sell-off in chip stocks on Monday after warning that its revenue outlook for its fiscal second quarter would be lower than previous estimates. The company reported preliminary sales of $6.7 billion for its quarter ended July 31. It previously forecast sales of $8.1 billion for the period. He will announce the official results on August 24. The Vaneck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) fell 1.7% on Monday. Fellow chip stock Advanced micro-systems (AMD) fell more than 2%.

Somewhere else, You’re here (TSLA) cut its gains to 0.8% on Monday. Among the leaders of the Dow Jones, Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) lost 0.3% and 0.9% respectively in the current stock market.

Against the backdrop of strengthening stock markets, Dow Jones stocks Coke (IS) and UnitedHealth (A H) as good as Monolithic power systems (MPWR), Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLI) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) are among the best stocks to buy and watch.

UnitedHealth and Vertex are IBD stocks. Ollie’s and Vertex were featured in this week’s Stocks Near A Buy Zone column. Vertex is also an IBD SwingTrader idea.

Dow Jones Futures Today: Treasury Yields, Oil Prices, Inflation Report

Before Tuesday’s open, Dow Jones futures fell 0.15% from fair value, while S&P 500 futures lost 0.4%. Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7%. Remember that overnight action on Dow Jones futures and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular trading session.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell on Monday, closing at 2.76% and giving up some of Friday’s upside. The 10-year rate is trying to rebound after hitting its lowest level since early April. Meanwhile, US oil prices rebounded more than 1.5%, with West Texas Intermediate futures trading above $90 a barrel.

The Labor Department’s consumer price index will be released early Wednesday. Consumer prices are expected to rise 0.2% in July, down from June’s 1.3% jump, according to Econoday estimates. Still, inflation is expected to rise 8.7% in July from a year ago, after rising 9.1% year-on-year in June.

What to do in the current stock market rally

Over the past few weeks, IBD has raised its market outlook from “uptrend under pressure” to “uptrend confirmed” due to improving market conditions.

As the market shows signs of strength, investors have the green light to increase exposure, but keep positions small to start. If a new purchase is starting to make headway, increase exposure methodically. There is still a lot of uncertainty for the stock market, so it always makes sense to have a good amount of cash.

Friday’s The Big Picture column commented, “It was another resilient performance for the stock market on Friday, making bulls pretty happy with the uptrend confirmed.”

If you are new to IBD, consider taking a look at its stock trading system and CAN SLIM basics. Recognizing chart patterns is one of the keys to investing guidelines. IBD offers a wide range of growth stock listings, such as Rankingand Swing Trader.

Investors can also create watchlists, find companies near a buy point, or develop custom screens on IBD MarketSmith.

Five Dow Jones stocks to watch now

Dow Jones stocks to watch: Coca-Cola, UnitedHealth

Dow Jones soda giant Coca Cola builds the right side of a flat base that has a buy point of 67.30. Stocks are testing their 50-day line amid a three-day losing streak, as they fell 0.65% on Monday.

Health insurance giant and IBD Leaderboard UnitedHealth stock is in the buy range above the 518.80 buy point of its double bottom with handle base after the 0.3% rise Monday, according to IBD MarketSmith’s chart analysis.

UNH stock shows a solid 94 out of a perfect IBD composite score of 99, according to theIBD inventory check.Investors can use the IBD Composite Rating to easily assess the quality of a stock’s fundamental and technical metrics.

4 growth stocks to watch in the currentrStock market rally

Top stocks to watch: Monolithic, Ollie’s, Vertex

Thursday IBD Stock of the Day Monolithic Power Systems continues to build the right side of a consolidation with a buy point of 580.10. Meanwhile, shares are around 3% above an early entry of 514.80. Keep an eye out for a potential handful to offer another alternate point of purchase. Shares gained 0.6% on Monday.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet rebounds from its 10-week line, a critical support level putting the top discount retailer in a new buy zone. Stocks also carve out a handful after a wide base cut, placing the latest buy point at 72.37. The current price action is around 10% of this entry.

IBD SwingTrader Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock rebounded 2.1% on Monday, breaking out of the buy range after acup with the handle entry at 279.23. The 5% pursuit zone rises to 293.19. The stock’s June 23 break is back on track after last week’s Q2 earnings results.

Join IBD experts as they analyze the top stocks of the current stock market rally on IBD Live

Tesla Stock

Tesla stock pared gains to 0.8% on Monday, recovering a small portion of Friday’s 6.6% slippage. Last week, stocks hit their highest level since early May, but are now finding resistance around their 200-day line, which is a key level to watch. On Friday, the company announced that a 3-for-1 stock split will take place on August 24.

The stock is around 30% off its 52-week high.

Dow Jones Leaders: Apple, Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares fell 0.3% on Monday, extending a losing streak to three sessions. In recent sessions, the stock has recovered to its 200-day line for the first time since May 5.

Microsoft fell 0.9% on Monday, down for a second straight day. The software giant is still trading below its long-term 200-day line. The stock closed around 20% off its 52-week high.

Be sure to follow Scott Lehtonen on Twitter at @IBD_SLehtonen to learn more about growth stocks and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Top growth stocks to buy and watch

Learn to Time the Market with IBD’s ETF Market Strategy

Find the best long-term investments with IBD’s long-term leaders

MarketSmith: research, charts, data and coaching in one place

How to Research Growth Stocks: Why This IBD Tool Simplifies Finding the Best Stocks