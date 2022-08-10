HUB Security Receives Court Approval to Call Shareholder Meetings for Approval of NASDAQ SPAC Merger and Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Delisting

TEL AVIV, Israel, August 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Cybersecurity HUB (Israel) Limited (TASE: HUB), a developer of Confidential Computing cybersecurity solutions and services (“CENTER“or the”Company“), today announced that following its announcement on July the 5thethe Company has received formal approval from the Israeli District Court to call shareholder meetings for approval of the upcoming SPAC merger and NASDAQ listing requirements.

If approved by shareholders and the Israeli court, HUB will withdraw its shares from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and migrate to trading on NASDAQ at $10 per share ($1.28 billion market cap) the same day without any parallel or dual listing period on the Israeli and US stock exchanges.

Eyal Moshefounder and CEO of HUB, said that “this is a major decision by the Israel Securities Authority and TASE, as well as the Israeli court, which advances our upcoming merger and listing on NASDAQ this year. We remain on track to complete the transition to NASDAQ on schedule.”

About Cybersecurity HUB (Israel) Limit

Cybersecurity HUB (Israel) Limited (“HUB”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the Israel Defense Forces’ 8200 and 81 elite intelligence units. The company specializes in unique cybersecurity solutions protecting sensitive business and government information. The company launched an advanced encrypted computing solution aimed at preventing hostile hardware-level intrusions while introducing a new set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in more than 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing devices as well as a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide.

About Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. is a blank check corporation sponsored by DC Rainier SPV LLC, a Delaware limited liability company operated by Dominion Capital LLC, whose business purpose is to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition , stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies.

