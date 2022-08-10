Stocks stumble as caution reigns ahead of US inflation data





Euro STOXX 600 down 0.6%

Dollar just clings to recent highs

US CPI data due Wednesday

Oil turns positive again LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) – Shares slid and the dollar clung to recent highs on Tuesday as investors eyed U.S. inflation data due a day later, which will likely give clues to any further rise aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve. The stakes are high for July’s U.S. consumer price report on Wednesday after surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data last week boosted expectations of a sharp rise interest rates to combat soaring inflation. The broader Euro STOXX 600 (.STOXX) fell 0.6%, after recording its best session in nearly two weeks on Monday, with German stocks (.GDAXI) down 0.7%. Miners (.SXPP) and autos (.SXAP), among the top gainers a day earlier, led the declines on Tuesday. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Wall Street futures pointed to slim gains. “The focus is on tomorrow’s U.S. inflation numbers and whether or not they show signs of easing inflationary pressures,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets. . “Are we close to peaking, and will tomorrow’s CPI numbers reflect that?” Wall Street closed virtually flat on Monday after hit jobs data last week bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve would clamp down on inflation, while a revenue warning from chipmaker Nvidia raised expectations. reminded investors of the slowdown in the US economy. Investors are now awaiting consumer price data to assess whether the Fed could ease its fight against inflation slightly and provide a better foundation for the economy to grow. Read more The dollar also held just below its recent high as traders were wary of a surprise that could pile more upside pressure on interest rates. Against a basket of currencies, the dollar fell a fraction to 106.14. The MSCI World Equity Index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks stocks from 47 countries, fell 0.1%. Earlier, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was flat, after giving up modest gains. Japan’s Nikkei (.N225) slipped 0.95%, hit by weak quarterly earnings from corporate heavyweights and lower expectations for the gaming market. Caution also abounded in bond markets, with eurozone bond yields flat. Germany’s 10-year yield, the bloc’s benchmark, was unchanged at 0.90%. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS There have been encouraging signs for the Fed on the price front, with a New York Fed survey on Monday showing consumer inflation expectations fell sharply in July. Read more “This will be music to the ears of the Fed, because if this trend continues, it means the Fed may not have to be as aggressive in raising rates,” the Deutsche analysts wrote. Bank. “One of their big fears is that higher inflation expectations will lead to a self-fulfilling prophecy of higher real inflation.” Soaring prices across the world are expected to top the agenda at the central bank’s Jackson Hole symposium later this month. The Bank of England (BoE) will likely need to raise interest rates from their current 14-year high to combat inflationary pressures taking hold in the UK economy, the BoE deputy governor said, Dave Ramsden. Read more The British pound rose 0.4% against the dollar to $1.2128. It is down more than 10% this year against the greenback. Brent crude reversed earlier losses to rise $1 a barrel to $97.41 after Russia suspended oil exports through the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline. Oil prices had earlier continued their recent decline after suffering their biggest weekly decline since April 2020 on concerns about stalling global demand as central banks tighten policy. Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Tom Wilson in London Additional reporting by Julie Zhu in Hong Kong Editing by Jan Harvey and Mark Potter Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

