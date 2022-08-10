Stock Market Rally: Will Stocks Continue to Rise?

Stock prices appear to be making a comeback from their June lows. Will it last?

Stocks had a rocky start to 2022. The S&P 500 ended the first half down 20.6% — its worst first-half performance in more than five decades. But while stocks officially entered a bear market in June, they have since rebounded.

The S&P 500 scored its third straight weekly gain last week, and the benchmark is now down about 14% for the year. Should investors still hope?

“We’re not off the hook yet, but the market seems to sense that better things lie ahead for the economy and for equities,” said John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer Asset Management.

Here’s what the experts are saying about whether or not this stock market rally will continue.

Investors are increasingly optimistic

Investors have been extremely pessimistic in recent months. But when investors turn this bearish, there’s room to rally, Stoltzfus says.

And we see that pessimism turning around. The American Association of Individual Investors most recent opinion poll showed that investor pessimism about the short-term direction of the stock market fell for the fourth week in a row, while optimism was above 30% for the first time in more than two months.

Employment data released Friday by the Labor Department also provided some relief. The United States added 528,000 jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

“It shows the economy is in resilient shape and can handle higher rates,” said Jason Draho, head of Americas asset allocation for UBS Global Wealth Management. This could allow the Federal Reserve to achieve a “soft landing”, he adds, meaning that the central bank is able to raise interest rates enough to lower inflation but avoid a recession.

Quarterly company results also offer a pleasant surprise to investors. As the earnings season begins to wind down, 74% of companies reported earnings above estimates, according to a research note from Stoltzfus released Monday.

All eyes will be on the Fed

As you probably know, thanks to higher bills for everything from gas to groceries, inflation is at its highest level in 40 years.

Inflation has a big impact on the stock market as investors react to what they think the Fed will do to combat these high prices. When inflation spikes, the central bank often raises short-term interest rates. Although the goal is to slow economic activity, higher interest rates also make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow and spend money.

Investors are therefore closely watching the Fed’s decisions regarding interest rate hikes.

The main driver of the current stock market rally is that markets realize that the “economic tightening cycle” is nearing a pause, Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group, told Money via e -mail.

“The case for further Fed tightening is dissipating quickly,” he adds.

The bottom may be behind us

Christopher Harvey, head of equity strategy at Wells Fargo Securities, said his firm doesn’t think we’re going to see a repeat of the stock market lows seen in the first half.

“We believe the floor has now been lifted,” Harvey said, noting that the Fed had said it would accelerate monetary tightening – and it looks like it will – so the tightening will likely slow from here. .

Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist for LPL Financial, says his firm also believes the latest rally has “increased the odds that June lows hold,” according to a written comment shared with Money.

“The magnitude of the rally from June lows is approaching the point where further testing becomes unlikely,” Buchbinder added.

While anything is possible, Todd Jones, chief investment officer of wealth management firm Gratus Capital, agrees that the stock market lows could very well be behind us. But he would recommend that investors keep a higher level of cash than they usually have and use a well-defined rebalancing process for their portfolio.

Short-term volatility remains a risk

Still, don’t expect the volatility we’ve witnessed in recent months to go away. In fact, there’s a ton of uncertainty in the market right now, like how the Cut Inflation Act might impact the markets.

But the big question is what the Fed will do next and the future of the economy. And it’s hard to predict.

“Volatility will continue because there is enough uncertainty to warrant it,” Stoltzfus says.

Jones says we could see a decent amount of near-term volatility, especially since this is a midterm election year and those years tend to be volatile.

“It will likely be sharp moves up and down within a fairly well-established range,” Jones says. “I call it going ‘hard nowhere’, which is really frustrating for a lot of people and investors in particular, but that’s really the price you have to pay for stocks.”

Draho says UBS has told clients this isn’t an environment where you want to make big directional calls. That means you don’t want to get too bearish and really cut your equity allocations because you think there’s a lot more downside, but you also don’t want to load yourself into stocks on the idea that we are now starting a new bull market, he adds.

Long-term investors can be optimistic

While volatility will persist as markets continue to face major headwinds like slowing economic growth, tighter monetary policy, high inflation and rising interest rates, these headwinds could begin to subside in the second half of 2022, according to Morningstar Chief U.S. Market Strategist David Sekera.

“As these headwinds dissipate, investors will become increasingly comfortable with the return of investment allocations to equity markets,” Sekera told Money via email.

There are also signs in the economic data that supply chain issues decrease.

“It gives us some confidence that things will improve economically,” says Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group.

Additionally, we have recently experienced consecutive quarters of negative gross domestic product (GDP) growth. While this has traditionally been the unofficial definition of a recession, historically markets tend to perform considerably better than average after these periods, Hickey adds. He also notes that, generally, when investor sentiment is very negative – which, as mentioned earlier, we’ve seen in recent months – longer-term returns tend to be better than average.

“From a longer-term perspective, you might feel more comfortable adding exposure to the stock market,” Hickey said.

All in all, there is never a clear signal that rings out in the markets, concludes Stoltzfus.

“There is always potential for volatility, which is why it’s important for investors to diversify and seek out quality investments, and understand what they own.”

