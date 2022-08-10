See S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones, SPDR ETF prices





View current stock market data, including prices and performance for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000. Plus, track SPDR ETFs, CBOE Volatility Index (VIX), performance 10-year Treasury, oil and gold.





But to make money in the stock market, you have to go beyond the raw numbers. Based on a unique study of over 130 years of market history, IBD offers you a proven investment strategy that identifies the seven characteristics of winning stocks. You’ll also find exclusive stock listings that highlight companies currently exhibiting the same characteristics. You can quickly build your watchlist and apply the IBD strategy using a simple 3-step investing routine that helps you (1) see if it’s time to enter or exit the market, (2) identify the best stocks to buy and follow, and (3) see the right time to buy and sell your stocks. Regular use of this routine will help you stay on top of emerging and changing trends in the overall stock market, as well as major stocks. This approach is particularly useful during earnings season, which occurs approximately quarterly (i.e., every three months). It’s a good way to stay on top of the earnings calendar to see when notable companies are ready to report and help develop your own action plan for actions about to report. Current stock market data: Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq, Russell 2000 How is the Dow Jones trading today? How are the Nasdaq and S&P 500 performing? View the charts below for current stock market data, updated throughout each trading day. Track intraday, after-hours, and pre-market trading on the S&P 500. Get Free IBD Newsletters: Market Readiness | Technical report | How to invest Track intraday, after-hours, and pre-market trading on the Nasdaq. Track intraday, after-hours, and pre-market trading on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. SPDR ETFs: Sectors Discover the best performing industry sectors and research sector rotation by following the 11 sector SPDR ETFs. Market volatility, 10-year treasury yield, oil and gold prices Wall Street pays close attention to market volatility and changes in the 10-year Treasury yield, as well as fluctuations in oil and gold prices. Use the charts below to track each of these key factors. YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Looking for potential breakout stocks? Start with these S&P 500-Beating Lists Find the best stocks to buy and follow Learn to Invest: Buy Stocks | Sell ​​shares | Market Calendar | Stock charts

