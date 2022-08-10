Business
Trump Takes Fifth – POLITICO
POLITICO learned earlier Wednesday that Trump will be questioned under oath by James’ office. A spokesman for the attorney general declined to comment.
A media crush followed the former president from his Midtown Manhattan apartment in downtown Trump Tower to the attorney general’s office around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Trump waved to onlookers and members of the media and raised his fist in the air as he left for deposition.
Secret Service agents and New York Police Department agents patrolled the garage entrance to James’ office where Trump’s motorcade arrived around 9 a.m.
Trump’s deposition with the team of New York attorneys general came amid the bureau’s three-year investigation into whether the Trump Organization misreported the value of assets in financial statements. Trump had tried for months to avoid Wednesday’s deposition, which comes at a very important time for the former president just two days after the FBI raided his Florida home as part of an investigation into the misconduct. alleged handling of White House records.
The former president is also the subject of a parallel criminal investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to determine whether he fraudulently inflated property values. It has been speculated for months that Trump would plead the fifth investigation into James to avoid incriminating himself in the district attorneys’ investigation.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump suggested that not answering questions was a sign of guilt, saying at an event in Iowa: If you’re innocent, why are you accepting the Fifth Amendment? But he backtracked on that implication in his Wednesday statement, admitting he now knows the answer to that question.
If there was a question on my mind, Monday’s raid of my home, Mar-a-Lago, by the FBI, just two days before this deposition, erased any uncertainty, Trump said.
A state appeals court ruled in May that Trump and his two eldest children should sit for sworn depositions in the attorney general’s investigation, rejecting an appeal by Trump to overturn a decision executing the subpoenas. appear. Wednesday’s reunion of former presidents came just days after the attorney general’s office interviewed Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump, both of whom did not plead to the Fifth.
The possibility that Trump will plead the Fifth has been discussed at length over the past few months in litigation in state courts regarding Trumps and his children’s depositions. Trump’s lawyers argued that James overstepped his authority by conducting two parallel investigations, one civil and one criminal, with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and that taking the fifth was not a practical option for the former President. But New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron in February dismissed lawyers’ attempts to dodge testimony and said Trump and his children all have a right to appear for depositions and assert their rights to the court. fifth amendment against self-incrimination.
Isn’t that what Eric Trump did 500 times? Engoron asked at the time, referring to an earlier deposition by Trump’s son where he invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times while being questioned by James’ lawyers in October 2020.
In a later appeal of Engorons’ decision to force the former president to sit for deposition, Trump’s lawyers argued that the subpoenas violated Trump’s constitutional rights because their statements could be used in an investigation. parallel criminal. But a four-judge panel concluded in May that there is no constitutional right that would grant immunity from prosecution to those called to testify before a grand jury. They also cited the Fifth Amendment as an option for the president in his deposition.
James’ office said it uncovered significant evidence that the Trump Organization fraudulently valued several assets and misrepresented them to mislead financial institutions. But Trump denied any wrongdoing and said the investigation was politically motivated.
The former president’s deposition on Wednesday could represent a final step in James’ civil investigation, after which she could file a lawsuit against Trump or negotiate a settlement with Trump’s attorneys for a faster financial payout.
Betsy Woodruff Swan and Georgia Rosenberg contributed to this report.
