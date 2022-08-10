Business
Stocks jump as investors applaud slightly fresher CPI data
Stocks rallied on Wednesday as Wall Street breathed a sigh of relief at a CPI reading below expectations for July which showed that inflation had eased to 8.5% year on year last month.
The benchmark S&P 500 jumped 2.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 535 points, or about 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.9%.
The July CPI report showed prices moderated last month, falling slightly for the first time since the start of 2021, an encouraging sign for investors that Federal Reserve officials may reduce the magnitude of interest rate hikes.
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated that prices paid by consumers rose 8.5% last month on the year, reflecting a moderation in June 40-year high of 9.1%. Consensus economists expected last month’s reading to show an 8.7% increase, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
In bond markets, improving consumer price data pushed down Treasury yields as investors reduced their bets on how much monetary tightening policymakers are supposed to do. The 10-year cash flow fell about 4 basis points to 2.76%, and the benchmark two-year Treasury note plunged 12 basis points to 3.17%.
“It’s a step in the right direction, but bear in mind that we have many miles ahead of us before inflation normalizes,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E * TRADE from Morgan Stanley in an emailed note. “However, a one-month data point doesn’t trend, so cautious optimism is probably the name of the game.”
A downward trend in gasoline prices for more than 50 straight days brought relief to U.S. consumers last month after record high energy costs pushed inflation to a cycle high in June, but Inflationary pressures remained strong in the other components of the report.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy components from the report, remained firm in the latest reading, climbing at an annual rate of 5.9%, unchanged from the June figure.
Elsewhere on investors’ radars, Elon Musk sold $6.9 billion worth of You’re here (TSLA) shares on Tuesday night after the electric car makers’ chief executive said he was done selling shares in the company. Musk said in a tweet that he wanted to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock in case he was forced to pursue his deal to acquire Twitter (TWTR).
On the earnings front, Coinbase shares (PIECE OF MONEY) rose 4%, supported by the rally in broader markets, even after the cryptocurrency exchange released its second-quarter results on Tuesday afternoon that was below Wall Street estimates and said user growth has slowed and is expected to decline further for the rest of this year.
Meanwhile, Roblox (RBLX) took a hit on Wednesday following a severe setback on second-quarter results as consumers cut discretionary spending and the gaming industry sees a slowdown in the pandemic-fueled boom. The shares fell 4%.
Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc
