Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies were trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,885.94, up 307.64 points.) Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down six cents, or 0.28%, to $21.10 on the 14th.

TORONTO Some of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,885.94, up 307.64 points.) Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Down six cents, or 0.28%, to $21.10 on 14.5 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.43%, to $39.39 on 13.2 million shares. Manulife Financial Corporation (TSX:MFC). Financial. Up 57 cents, or 2.41%, to $24.19 on 12.8 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.16%, to $56.04 on 10.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 98 cents, or 1.44%, to $68.84 on 6.3 million shares. TC Energy Corp. (TSX: TRP). Energy. Up 61 cents, or 0.97%, to $63.26 on 6.2 million shares. Companies in the news: West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX: WFG). Up $2.40, or 2.08%, to $117.71. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. says it is cutting a shift at three BC mills, resulting in the loss of 147 jobs, as it cuts production in part due to lack of wood supply. The wood products company says shift reductions will result in the loss of 77 jobs at its Fraser Lake sawmill, 15 positions at Williams Lake Lumber and 55 jobs at Quesnel Plywood. The job cuts, which are expected to take place in the fourth quarter, come as the company permanently cuts about 170 million board feet of combined production at its Fraser Lake and Williams Lake sawmills and about 85 million square feet of plywood production at its Quesnel operation. The Vancouver-based company says it expects to reduce the impact on affected employees by offering work opportunities in other West Fraser operations. Access to wood has become a growing challenge in British Columbia as the mountain pine beetle, wildfires and other issues affect supply, while West Fraser notes that transportation constraints have also reduced its ability to access markets. TC Energy Corp. TC Energy Corp. said it has closed a bought deal offering of $1.8 billion of common stock. The Calgary-based company says it will use the proceeds to fund costs associated with building the Southeast Gateway Pipeline, a US$4.5 billion offshore gas pipeline in the southeastern region of Mexico. The company says that pending that use, it can also use the proceeds to pay down company debt or invest in short-term liquid investments. RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank were lead underwriters in the agreement announced Aug. 4, buying and selling to the public 28.4 million shares of TC Energy common stock. The offering price has been set at $63.50 per common share. Metro inc. (TSX: MRU). Down $1.45, or 2.06%, at $68.78. Metro Inc. workers are working overtime to keep stores open as the company grapples with an ongoing labor crisis, the Montreal-based grocery and drugstore retailer said Wednesday. During a conference call to discuss the company’s third quarter results, Metro President and CEO Eric La Flche said there were a lot of vacancies and there were no there were not enough workers to fill them. He declined to provide the exact number of vacancies at the company’s warehouses and stores, which include conventional supermarkets like Metro and Metro Plus, discount grocery chains Super C in Quebec and Food Basics in Ontario as well as the Jean Coutu and Brunet pharmacies. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on August 10, 2022. The Canadian Press

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.coastreporter.net/the-mix/most-actively-traded-companies-on-the-toronto-stock-exchange-5683002 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos