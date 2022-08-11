Why China’s $58 Billion IPO Boom Doesn’t Mean Smooth Sailing

Since the beginning of the trade war between the United States and China, China has tried to reduce its dependence on American financial markets and provide Chinese companies with the opportunity to raise funds at home.

In doing so, China’s initial public offering (IPO) market surged. This year, it has significantly surpassed traditional IPO platforms in the United States, Hong Kong and Europe in terms of proceeds collected.

In August, IPOs on Chinese exchanges raised nearly $58 billion, a record for such a period, according to Bloomberg data. From January to August this year, IPOs in China yielded nearly three times as much as listings in the United States, according to market-tracking platform Dealogic.

In the first six months of 2022, the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges accounted for nearly half of global IPO proceeds, according to KPMG.

State-owned giants returning from Wall Street and companies involved in strategic sectors that Beijing wants to lead, such as semiconductors, renewable energy and biotechnology, have dominated China’s listings this year.

Still, China’s sizzling IPO market doesn’t necessarily translate into good news for the country’s economy. The positive investor sentiment that contributed to the recent IPO boom on the mainland may soon start to fade, as China continues to adhere to its rigid zero COVID policy despite the economic consequences and grapples with a major economic downturn and a worsening real estate crisis.

Local market

The United States and China are currently embroiled in a decades-long audit dispute that has escalated in recent months. Beijing has yet to give the green light to Chinese companies listed in the United States to allow Americans access to their books and listeners. As a result, more than 260 companies worth $1.3 trillion risk being forced off US stock exchanges by 2024 if they fail to comply with US listing rules.

Meanwhile, Chinese companies seeking new listings have avoided U.S. stock exchanges over the past 12 months and instead considered mainland and Hong Kong stock exchanges, said Louis Lau, partner at the Capital Markets Group of the consulting firm KPMG China. Fortune.

Public listings of state-owned giants have significantly boosted the mainland’s IPO market this year, said Michael Wu, senior equity analyst at financial services firm Morningstar. Fortune. China’s two biggest 2022 IPOs so far come from state oil giant CNOOC and state telecommunications company China-Mobile, which respectively raised $5 billion and $8.6 billion in Shanghai. Both companies were delisted from the New York Stock Exchange last year after the US government named them as having ties to China’s military-industrial complex. Chinese investors have sought a safe haven in traditional and mature sectors like energy and telecommunications, Lau said.

Chinese monetary policy also helped. Rising interest rates, among other tightening measures, have hampered corporate fundraising in global markets. China’s relatively accommodative policies, compared to Fed measures, have supported capital-raising and financing activities in the country, Wu said.

To slow down

China’s public listings in 2022 were successful in that they raised funds in domestic markets without driving prices down completely, said Thomas Gatley, principal analyst at Gavekal, a China-focused research firm. . Fortune. Shares in Chinese IPOs are up an average of 43% from their listing price, while Hong Kong-listed stocks have dropped 13% since listing, according to Bloomberg data.

But there are limits to this strategy, he says.

Beijing’s policies this year, which included injecting tens of billions to boost business and consumer spending to help its COVID-battered economy has boosted investor sentiment. Markets took advantage of some of that momentum to rally, he says, but a growing real estate crisis in China spell trouble because it threatens to upend the economy as Chinese homeowners refuse to pay mortgages and struggling property developers default on bank loans.

Along with the real estate crisis comes several key issues ahead of the all-important annual meeting of the Communist Party of China in October. At the meeting, Xi Jinping is expected to cement his third term as the nation’s president.

COVID continues to spread, but the state has reiterated its zero tolerance for cases despite the economic consequences. China’s youth unemployment rate has reached record highs of nearly 20%. And the International Monetary Fund recently downgraded China’s GDP estimates for 2022 and 2023 of 1.1% to 3.3% and 4.6%, respectively, due to the country’s lockdowns and escalating housing chaos.

It’s hard to remember a time when economic growth was so weak and unemployment growth so weak before the October meeting in Beijing, investment bank Jefferies wrote in a Monday note.