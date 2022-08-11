Connect with us

Trade setup for Wednesday: SGX Nifty, key things to know ahead of the trading opening bell today

Stock indices started the week strong on Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty closing at nearly four-month highs, tracking gains in major indexes amid positive global market trends. The Indian stock exchange was closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.

Stocks plunged in Asia on Wednesday after a pullback from Wall Street and caution ahead of U.S. inflation data. Meanwhile, Wall Street extended losses on Tuesday as investors scrutinized disappointing earnings reports and eagerly awaited the release of a closely watched inflation snapshot from the Federal Reserve.

SGX Nifty points to a lower start for Indian stock markets on Wednesday. Singapore Nifty is the Indian Nifty which is traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange and is considered the first indication of the opening of the Indian markets.

The positive sequence of higher highs and lows is intact and the swing low at 17,161 could now be seen as a new higher low in the sequence. Now we can expect a further rise towards the formation of a higher near-term high,” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

According to data from August 8, the major total open interest on calls was seen at 17600, 17700 and 17800 strikes with total open interest of 107684, 86257 and 103064 contracts respectively. The addition of open interest on the major call was seen at 17,700, 17,800 and 17,900 strikes, which added 20,503, 32,060 and 28,418 contracts respectively. The outcome of the calls was observed at 17400, 17450 and 17500 strikes which lost 12916, 17518 and 31593 contracts respectively.

According to the data, Put major total open interest was observed at 17500, 17400 and 17300 strikes with total open interest of 109130, 139668 and 109950 contracts respectively. The major addition of open put interests was seen at 17500, 17400 and 17300 strikes, which added 81966, 83645 and 52224 contracts respectively. No major unwinding of the put was seen in strikes ranging from 17200 to 17800.

Foreign Institutional Investors (IFIs) bought 1,449 crores of shares, as domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold off 140 crores in shares on August 8, according to preliminary data available on the NSE.

